Microsoft Buying Activision, Four Free COVID Tests And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Microsoft buying Activision, Cassie hiding in the bathtub in "Euphoria" and four free COVID tests.

3. Microsoft Buying Activision

The meme

Tech giant Microsoft agreed to purchase troubled gaming company Activision Blizzard for roughly $70 billion this week. Activision makes cult video games, but in the recent past has had a reckoning with their toxic and problematic work environment. This is Microsoft, and the gaming world's biggest deal, so the community naturally had outspoken reactions.



Examples

Overwatch after Microsoft acquries Activision Blizzard pic.twitter.com/SodkEHu7bn — Winny Bojangles (@WinnyBojangleTV) January 18, 2022

Playstation after Microsoft buys another game company pic.twitter.com/I3mqj1qZXo — AlexTremo (@AlexTremo_uwu) January 18, 2022

I can't believe Microsoft just bought Tony Hawk's mum and dad pic.twitter.com/odtAJQpCDD — Game Maker's Toolkit (@gamemakerstk) January 18, 2022

Microsoft Kotick

buys remains

Activision CEO pic.twitter.com/IxWiZ4oxzC — Will Wulff, Damn It! (@WillWulffDamnIt) January 18, 2022

And in conclusion, put Tony Hawk in Microsoft Word — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) January 18, 2022





Adwait Patil

2. Cassie Hiding In The Bathtub In 'Euphoria'

The meme

I've seen the first season of "Euphoria," but you really don't need much context to understand the meme that began circulating after the season 2 premiere aired on January 9. The character in the image is Cassie, a teen at what's known to viewers as "Euphoria High" (definitely not the school's real name, but in the absence of an actual name, it works), and she's lying in the bathtub of a bathroom in which she had been hooking up with another teen, Nate, when Maddie — Nate's ex-girlfriend and Cassie's current best friend — barges in. Terrified at the prospect of being caught and incurring Maddie's wrath, Cassie climbs in the tub to hide. The image became instant meme fodder.



Examples



me when i open the google doc and my editor is in there making changes pic.twitter.com/Y9O4hXB1ju — hannah (@hannahlchinn) January 14, 2022

me when the doordash person knocks instead of just leaving the food there pic.twitter.com/A6DYunb0QJ — alex (@mikes_hardest_) January 12, 2022

Me when the villagers come in my house without my permission pic.twitter.com/MPfw8w2uwD — angie (@pineportz) January 13, 2022

Tryna decide if I wanna go see scream pic.twitter.com/T8UGrErL7i — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) January 14, 2022





Molly Bradley

1. Four Free COVID Tests

The meme

On Tuesday, it was announced that every household in America would be eligible to order four free antigen COVID tests vis-à-vis the United States Post Office.

The internet had a mixed reaction to the news, with some folks elated to be getting anything and others questioning whether this was a sufficient response to the current outbreak.

Netizens proceeded to poke fun at the government with a series of humorous tweets and memes.



Examples

What will you do with your four wild & precious COVID tests? — Suzi F Garcia (@SuziG) January 18, 2022

The US Govt sending 4 tests to each household💀 pic.twitter.com/7Dj9vN2km2 — Eph (@Chief_Ephh) January 18, 2022

fuck yeah four free covid tests. one for each hole babey — meredith (@dietz_meredith) January 18, 2022

If I order four free Covid tests, do I have to buy one at full price later like Columbia House? — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 19, 2022

the plan: sell my four free covid tests on the black market and buy a prada mini bag — alexa (@mariokartdwi) January 19, 2022

we really told the government we needed covid tests for free and all they heard was "four free" — trash jones (@jzux) January 19, 2022

They would only get four free tests pic.twitter.com/c0NCabXuT2 — Carlos Greaves (@shadesofgreaves) January 19, 2022

they would only get 4 free tests pic.twitter.com/X8dDKL7KFe — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) January 20, 2022

They would only get 4 free tests pic.twitter.com/N9Lj97nxtw — butterspent (@GranolaSharris) January 20, 2022

four free covid tests is cool and all but the whales (and anyone else without a home address) are just shit out of luck huh — whalefact (@awhalefact) January 19, 2022

When you've used your four free COVID tests pic.twitter.com/UXfdtBbbKD — Reanu Keeves (@the_other_keanu) January 18, 2022

four

four free

four free covid tests pic.twitter.com/BaBS85khy6 — Elon Altman (@ElonAltman) January 19, 2022

When you're a parent with multiple kids and have to ration your four free covid tests pic.twitter.com/H6P9IurELy — Rob 🏳️‍🌈 (@RobMakesComics) January 19, 2022





James Crugnale

