Jordan Peterson Telling Joe Rogan That There's No Such Thing As 'Climate' Is Some Galaxy Brain-Level Sh*t

Jordan Peterson is a jack of many trades — psychologist, YouTube personality, room tidiness proponent, best-selling self-help book author — but a climate scientist he is not.

However, that didn't stop him from making a baffling statement on the "Joe Rogan Experience" on Tuesday, when he claimed that "climate" didn't exist — or, rather, that climate is "everything."

Holy moly. I don't think I can do this. First words out of Peterson's mouth in the Joe Rogan interview are complete self parody. I can't even dunk on it. pic.twitter.com/hIDYPi0KDc — bad_stats (@thebadstats) January 25, 2022

Per Jordan Peterson:

Well, that's 'cause there's no such thing as climate, right? Climate and everything are the same word, and that’s what bothers me about the climate change types. It's like, this is something that bothers me about it, technically. It's like climate is about everything. Okay. But your models aren’t based on everything. Your models are based on a set number of variables. So that means you’ve reduced the variables — which are everything — to that set. Well how did you decide which set of variables to include in the equation, if it's about everything? That's not just a criticism, that’s like, if it's about everything, your models aren't right. Because your models do not and cannot model everything.

Rogan asked what he meant, but didn't push back against Peterson's contention that there was no such thing as climate.

One Twitter user pointed out this was in stark contrast to his attitude during an interview with Candace Owens, in which he had his producer Jamie pull up science facts to rebut her climate change denial.