William Gatorade, Alone And Ready To Bone, And More Of This Week's Funniest Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
We've got a little pandemic humor this week, but we're also happily back to roasting all the usual people for all the regular reasons: employers, babies, Bigfoot, Bill Gates, people who are too online (ahem) and more. Normal stuff. Let's get to it.
- Stop showing off:
2. Babies deserve workers' rights too:
3. This feels like a trap:
4. Nothing to see here, just a priest about to decimate a baby with a squirt gun:
5. Someone call the Vatican to report this miracle:
6. Oh, you like Bill Gates? Name three of his sports drink flavors:
7. Not wrong tbh:
8. Feeling attacked:
9. I'm ready for desperate girl summer:
10. This would have been decidedly worse:
That's all! For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.