Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

We've got a little pandemic humor this week, but we're also happily back to roasting all the usual people for all the regular reasons: employers, babies, Bigfoot, Bill Gates, people who are too online (ahem) and more. Normal stuff. Let's get to it.

Stop showing off:

nobody:



guy with two monitors: let me drag this over to my second monitor — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) April 30, 2021

2. Babies deserve workers' rights too:

How do I raise my kid not to be entrepreneurial? Is there a baby union he can join? — Rebecca Colesworthy (@RColesworthy) May 3, 2021

3. This feels like a trap:

This is definitely the most bizarre question I have ever seen on a job application pic.twitter.com/3DzbhNCzy0 — Beeta (@beetagolsh) May 4, 2021

4. Nothing to see here, just a priest about to decimate a baby with a squirt gun:

This may be my favorite image from the pandemic pic.twitter.com/bx8MZ3bGYX — Liam Stack (@liamstack) May 4, 2021

5. Someone call the Vatican to report this miracle:

Babe you've hardly touched the bigfoot cake pic.twitter.com/sSpS151f0Q — megan (@slitthroatz) April 29, 2021

6. Oh, you like Bill Gates? Name three of his sports drink flavors:

Bill Gates is short for William Gatorade — the person that sent you this ☻ (@AnnamLaughs) May 4, 2021

7. Not wrong tbh:

heard a guy answer the question "are you a smoker or non-smoker?" with "i do a little of both" — slick (@dlicj) May 5, 2021

8. Feeling attacked:

"are "bestie" and "oomf" in the room with us right now?" pic.twitter.com/4R8RkzJUDS — رضا (@2000sprince) May 4, 2021

9. I'm ready for desperate girl summer:

single and ready to mingle: overplayed. boring. yawn.



solo and ready to yolo: throwback. exciting. fun.



alone and ready to bone: too much. tone it down. kind of sad — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) May 2, 2021

10. This would have been decidedly worse:

what if the pandemic happened in 2009 instead pic.twitter.com/2FQsBkvTJv — jay Dragon 🌄 (@jdragsky) May 4, 2021

That's all! For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.