The Songs That Have Earned The Most Money From Spotify, Visualized

Technology has been good to music lovers, with virtually every commercial song ever recorded available to be played instantly with the touch of a button. (Older millennials will recall the frustration of attempting to download an MP3 on Napster with a 56k modem.)

Spotify, the world's biggest music streaming service, boasts 155 million premium subscribers paying $9.99 every month, but how much money do musicians earn from the platform? As in life, to the victors go the spoils, and only the top streamed songs earn the big bucks. (Some argue the service royally screws over artists, with incredibly low payouts despite the platform's robust subscription numbers.)

Top Dollar, the editorial division of Accredited Debt Relief, a debt consolidation service, crunched the numbers, and calculated the songs that earned the most money on the service using the methodology that one stream was equivalent to approximately $0.0049. They then split that total down the middle with the reasoning that the top musicians only earn about half of all revenue from their streams according to their contracts.

They found pop star Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," with 2.68 billion plays, earned the most money, with $6.5 million garnered from streams of his biggest hit.

Top Dollar also calculated the top-earning living artists on Spotify. According to calculations, Drake earned the most money out of any musician from the service, with an impressive haul of $52.5 million.

[Read more at Top Dollar]