A Steve Martin Lookalike Was Caught On Film Having a Moment With His Dog And Even The Real Steve Martin Thought It Was Him

From his incredibly charming appearance on "The Dating Game" back in 1968 to his recent old timey banjo performances, Steve Martin is considered one of America's most wholesome celebrities. But he can't take credit on this latest viral video.

A video with a remarkably uncanny Steve Martin lookalike playing with his dachshund filmed from someone's window and posted on the dads with the dog they say they didn't want TikTok has captured the internet's imagination, becoming a trending topic on Twitter on Monday.

Aimee Vanderpool, publisher of the "Shero and a Scholar" newsletter, reposted the video, quipping, "A man who looks like Steve Martin, in a garden, tending to this dachshund is exactly what I need this morning."

A man who looks like Steve Martin, in a garden, tending to this dachshund is exactly what I need this morning. Apparently, this is from a series called, "Dads with dogs they didn't want."❤️pic.twitter.com/mCnjGq04cz — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 15, 2021

After his name trended from the viral video, Steve Martin himself couldn't help noticing his similarities with the man.