A Congresswoman Who Filed Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
This week's main characters include a fan fiction hater, someone who thinks America voted out a dictator, a US Senator who thinks the Paris climate agreement was Paris's idea and a Congresswoman who wanted to impeach Joe Biden on his first day.
Friday
R.S. Benedict
The character: R.S. Benedict, an author and vocal opponent of fan fiction.
The plot: In a tweetstorm of hot takes, R.S. Benedict made the argument that fan fiction, fictional stories written by fans of existing works of fiction, makes writers worse.
The repercussion: Benedict's polemic went viral but didn't find many defenders, as she was roundly criticized by authors who vehemently defended fan fiction and said it was helpful in establishing their careers.
Tuesday
Amy Siskind
The character: Amy Siskind, anti-Trump activist and frequent internet main character.
The plot: On Tuesday, the day before Joe Biden's inauguration, Siskind tweeted that Americans "toppled a dictator."
The repercussion: The Twitterverse mocked Siskind for her contention that Trump was a dictator by observing that he was democratically voted out of office.
Wednesday
Senator Ted Cruz
The character: Ted Cruz, Texas Republican senator, alleged co-inciter of the Capitol riot and "Simpsons" superfan.
The plot: On Wednesday, in response to President Joe Biden rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, Cruz cried foul on Twitter.
"By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh," Cruz tweeted. "This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans."
The repercussion: Cruz's tweet, which was similar to President Donald Trump's rationale for withdrawing back in 2017, was ratioed into oblivion, with many people pointing out that the Paris Climate Agreement was a multinational treaty and not an idea specifically hatched by Parisians.
The mayor of Pittsburgh was also not pleased.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg also had fun at Cruz's expense.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald also criticized Cruz, prompting Fitzgerald's uncanny resemblance to actor Jeff Daniels to trend on Twitter.
Despite the blowback, Cruz doubled down and even started hawking a "Pittsburgh > Paris" bumper sticker on his website.
Dishonorable Mention
Amelia Hoover Green
The character: Amelia Hoover Green, associate professor of political science at Drexel University.
The plot: When a humorous photo of Bernie Sanders attending Joe Biden's inauguration in a parka and mittens went viral on Wednesday, Amelia Hoover Green decried the Vermont Senator's perceived grumpiness and told him to "pretend for one minute" to enjoy it.
"Ice cold feminist take," Green tweeted. "I love Bernie, really I do, but sir: emotional labor is not beneath you. Not feeling it? F*cking pretend for one minute like [most] women do every minute."
The repercussion: Netizens dunked on Green's hot take about Bernie Sanders's demeanor, by observing that he was merely an old man sitting in the cold.
Additionally, "ice cold feminist take" soon became a viral copy pasta.
After a thorough drubbing by the internet, Green deleted her tweet and apologized. "I was wrong yesterday. Putting myself in time out."
She later locked her account.
Thursday
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
The character: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and QAnon conspiracy theorist.
The plot: Greene, who was suspended by Twitter over the weekend for posting misinformation about voter fraud, uploaded a video of herself announcing she was filing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. "We'll see how this goes," she quipped.
The repercussion: Many people made hay out of Greene's tweet by pointing out the weird location, which appeared to be a basement, where she filmed the video.
But Greene wasn't deterred by the negative reaction, saying she'd continue to press forward with articles of impeachment.
