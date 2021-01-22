A Congresswoman Who Filed Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

This week's main characters include a fan fiction hater, someone who thinks America voted out a dictator, a US Senator who thinks the Paris climate agreement was Paris's idea and a Congresswoman who wanted to impeach Joe Biden on his first day.

Friday

R.S. Benedict

The character: R.S. Benedict, an author and vocal opponent of fan fiction.

The plot: In a tweetstorm of hot takes, R.S. Benedict made the argument that fan fiction, fictional stories written by fans of existing works of fiction, makes writers worse.

it's incredibly bleak how many contemporary aspiring writers cut their teeth on fanfiction, a form that actively teaches you to write worse — RS_Benedict (@benedict_rs) January 15, 2021

The repercussion: Benedict's polemic went viral but didn't find many defenders, as she was roundly criticized by authors who vehemently defended fan fiction and said it was helpful in establishing their careers.

Writing fanfiction and reading romance novels taught me more about writing than my MFA program, and, like, I am not remotely a unique case, lmfao. What a clown take. — Brandon (@blgtylr) January 16, 2021

I didn't have access to creative writing classes as a teenager, so my first experiences with fiction, feedback, and most importantly, getting the confidence to show my writing, came from fanfiction.



I guess I'm sorry my 5 bestsellers have made the world so bleak for you. https://t.co/McLiXrwxom — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) January 16, 2021

This is an almost comedically bad take but all I'm gonna say is from bestsellers and award-winners to sleeper hits and quiet releases, a lot of your faves started out by reading and writing fanfiction. Some of my ao3 bookmarks would body your literary fictions darlings. Stop it. pic.twitter.com/xe4QhnbxF9 — Leah says STAY HOME (@byleahjohnson) January 16, 2021

Tuesday

Amy Siskind

The character: Amy Siskind, anti-Trump activist and frequent internet main character.

The plot: On Tuesday, the day before Joe Biden's inauguration, Siskind tweeted that Americans "toppled a dictator."

Can't be said enough: we toppled a dictator. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 19, 2021

The repercussion: The Twitterverse mocked Siskind for her contention that Trump was a dictator by observing that he was democratically voted out of office.

He wasn't much of a dictator if the people could literally vote him out of office — Break Giver (@TheEpicDept) January 19, 2021

Dictators, famously removable via voting https://t.co/T06ZkQ3vw9 — 🇦🇶🇲🇽 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐝𝐚 ☭🌲✝︎ (@honey_eboy) January 19, 2021

love 2 vote dictators out of office via constitutionally prescribed procedures https://t.co/uH03ZgrxcI — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 19, 2021

Idk who needs to hear this—maybe everyone?—Trump wasn't a dictator. He didn't clamp down on your freedoms or rights, you spoke your mind against him the whole time across all forms of media, & he couldn't retain power despite his best efforts. Not a dictator. Not even close. https://t.co/spqidWAhqM — libby emmons (@libbyemmons) January 20, 2021

what americans think what a dictator

a 'dictator' is actually is https://t.co/VFcLzAU1Cf pic.twitter.com/vWfuz4yLLr — 🌹 (@jmliqu) January 20, 2021

Wednesday

Senator Ted Cruz

The character: Ted Cruz, Texas Republican senator, alleged co-inciter of the Capitol riot and "Simpsons" superfan.

The plot: On Wednesday, in response to President Joe Biden rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, Cruz cried foul on Twitter.

"By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh," Cruz tweeted. "This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans."

By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he's more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021

The repercussion: Cruz's tweet, which was similar to President Donald Trump's rationale for withdrawing back in 2017, was ratioed into oblivion, with many people pointing out that the Paris Climate Agreement was a multinational treaty and not an idea specifically hatched by Parisians.

ted cruz: rejoining WHO only benefits the citizens of whoville — FRO VO (@fro_vo) January 21, 2021

Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva?



Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United States https://t.co/mMf8iDo72G — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2021

The mayor of Pittsburgh was also not pleased.

Are you kidding me? Here we go, again… https://t.co/3WDuRqHFyX — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 21, 2021

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also had fun at Cruz's expense.

So happy that USA has finally rejoined the Pittsburgh Agreement. Welcome back! — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 21, 2021

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald also criticized Cruz, prompting Fitzgerald's uncanny resemblance to actor Jeff Daniels to trend on Twitter.

Allegheny County Executive gave us this answer when we asked for his reaction to Senator Cruz's statement about the Paris Climate Accord not helping our area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QcINnuy3yS — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 21, 2021

Despite the blowback, Cruz doubled down and even started hawking a "Pittsburgh > Paris" bumper sticker on his website.

Who do you stand with? Paris or Pittsburgh?



If you support blue-collar union workers, if you stand for jobs, get your free bumper sticker here: https://t.co/WS98mc41SZ pic.twitter.com/Xm7aDSIv4Z — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2021

Dishonorable Mention

Amelia Hoover Green

The character: Amelia Hoover Green, associate professor of political science at Drexel University.

The plot: When a humorous photo of Bernie Sanders attending Joe Biden's inauguration in a parka and mittens went viral on Wednesday, Amelia Hoover Green decried the Vermont Senator's perceived grumpiness and told him to "pretend for one minute" to enjoy it.

"Ice cold feminist take," Green tweeted. "I love Bernie, really I do, but sir: emotional labor is not beneath you. Not feeling it? F*cking pretend for one minute like [most] women do every minute."

funniest Bernie mittens tweet by far pic.twitter.com/s608nCcOxY — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 22, 2021

The repercussion: Netizens dunked on Green's hot take about Bernie Sanders's demeanor, by observing that he was merely an old man sitting in the cold.

Did you literally just tell Bernie he would be prettier if he smiled and call it feminism? Lmao — Colleen🍀🌮 (@TheLeftTea) January 21, 2021

she actually told bernie he should smile more pic.twitter.com/1whBGE0dCD — St. Vincent Price (@muddaub) January 21, 2021

I wish I could consider my insane projections "ice cold feminist takes" but I have too much dignity pic.twitter.com/bX2A5Oz5C8 — Sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) January 21, 2021

idk what the girlies are going thru this week but bernie sanders is a 79-year-old man and it was probably 38 degrees when that photo was taken pic.twitter.com/PMKV1h1ntP — helen (@helen) January 21, 2021

Additionally, "ice cold feminist take" soon became a viral copy pasta.

ice cold feminist take: what's cooler than being cool? — homo cum laude (@daveewave) January 22, 2021

After a thorough drubbing by the internet, Green deleted her tweet and apologized. "I was wrong yesterday. Putting myself in time out."

She later locked her account.

Thursday

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

The character: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican and QAnon conspiracy theorist.

The plot: Greene, who was suspended by Twitter over the weekend for posting misinformation about voter fraud, uploaded a video of herself announcing she was filing articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. "We'll see how this goes," she quipped.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

The repercussion: Many people made hay out of Greene's tweet by pointing out the weird location, which appeared to be a basement, where she filmed the video.

From the basement of Comet Pizza. https://t.co/8mN6k9noMU — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 21, 2021

Her office is next to Milton's. https://t.co/ID5P2B1at8 pic.twitter.com/5rWbe1CqWY — John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) January 21, 2021

Ah this must be the GOP Unity and Healing Act of 2021 https://t.co/eGtE81O45E — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 21, 2021

I realize the crazy conspiracy theorists make great podcast guests, but can we not have them in the US government? It kind of backfired like two weeks ago. https://t.co/LMwT2pedZZ — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 22, 2021

But Greene wasn't deterred by the negative reaction, saying she'd continue to press forward with articles of impeachment.

I filed Articles of Impeachment on Joe Biden yesterday for abuse of power.



Biden has a history of corruption and abusing his elected position of power in order to help his son Hunter with deals with foreign country's energy companies like in Ukraine and China.#ImpeachBiden https://t.co/mNyGe6EuYy — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 22, 2021

