Is The New 'Ghostbusters' Movie Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

When the original "Ghostbusters" movie came out in 1984, it drew together hordes of fans from different realms — comedy fans, cinephiles, sci-fi nerds, supernatural horror aficionados — to create the kind of viral fandom that every film creator dreams of. Despite attempts to recapture the spirit of the original, in the forms of 1989's "Ghostbusters II" and 2016's all-female-led "Ghostbusters," nothing has quite lived up to the original film.

But now there's another "Ghostbusters" movie in town. Does "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" breathe new life into the franchise, or is it an attempt to gin up viral fandom by copy-and-pasting the original film onto a new screen? Here's what critics are saying.

'Afterlife' Brings Us Into The Future And Out Of New York City

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" casts aside the beloved pre-established characters of this franchise to focus on their sulking offspring. The recently deceased Egon Spengler has left a decrepit farmhouse in the middle of nowhere to his long-estranged daughter Callie (Carrie Coon). Broke and bitter, she takes her teen son Trevor ("Stranger Things"' Finn Wolfhard) and 12-year-old daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) to this "dirt farm" for a fresh start. Turns out, Phoebe is an apple who didn't fall far from the Egon tree.

By relocating the original film's smart-ass urban setting to nowheresville, Oklahoma (technically, Summerville, Oklahoma), Afterlife taps into a different vein of horror. The whole point of the original film's New York City setting was the comic incongruity of the supernatural shenanigans, but Afterlife brings in rural horror staples like a sinister house jutting from a hill, unsettling outbuildings and creepily rustling cornfields.

The Movie Is Both A Sequel To The Original 'Ghostbusters' And A Love Letter To Its Fans

[I]t's 40 years later and the prime Ghostbusting team made up of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis has long been split up and they've all gone their separate ways because there simply haven't been any ghosts for them to deal with for decades and their services are no longer required. But "Afterlife" isn't really about them, at least not directly. We mainly follow a down-on-their-luck family of three who set out to inherit a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, Oklahoma, which seems to have belonged to someone associated with the original Ghostbusters, though the movie plays a little coy with who this obviously is until later on in the film.

Picking up the baton from his father, Ivan Reitman, who helmed the franchise-spawning 1984 blockbuster (and who serves here as producer), Reitman is carrying on a family business, perhaps creating a family tradition. And the characters at the center of his film are discovering their familial ties to ghost-hunting history. But a larger family is being addressed here: the legions of fans of the pop culture phenomenon, who will thrill to every lovingly placed Easter egg, each casting "surprise" and end-credits stinger.

… But Its Gratuitous Fan Service Is What Brings It Down

Together, [Jason and Ivan Reitman] are charting the next chapter of their careers by resurrecting the '80s-born horror-comedy franchise (again). But what this father-son team of filmmakers is bringing to theaters is not a fresh — or even fun — spin on an old classic. It's a ghoulish re-animated corpse, stuffed with half-baked new characters and lazy fan service.

The latest foray into the "Ghostbusters" franchise isn't a failure because it lacks creative talent — even if Reitman's indie sensibilities aren't necessarily suited to special effects spectacle and the plotting tends to hit the fast-forward button over vital details. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" fails at a foundational level, trying to bring the nostalgia of Generation X into the era of Gen Z by mimicking other recent franchise successes — without recognizing what made those properties resonate.

Arguably more than any "legacy sequel" we've seen before, the importance of heritage weighs heavily on "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — even burdens it at times. This is a film from a son literally paying tribute to his father's greatest work, and a movie from a studio attempting to course correct after their previous attempt to resurrect the "Ghostbusters" brand leaned too far in the other direction, treating the material as just another high-concept setup for improv skits. Well, "Afterlife" doesn't make that mistake. In addition to the aforementioned ponderosity of its imagery, there are enough fawning winks and nudges to the old times here to stuff a 600-pound Twinkie.

And The Plot Barely Justifies The Movie's Existence

But how and why the shapeshifting Sumerian deity Gozer, chief villain of the original tale, rises again is anybody's guess; as with pretty much everything "Ghostbusters," the logic here doesn't bear the slightest scrutiny. The supernatural stakes never feel high — in this supposed battle of good versus evil, the fate of the world never seems in the balance.

The problem is that the mystery itself isn't a mystery at all, but rather an excuse to reveal references and iconography from the original 1984 film. The gimmick wears thin rather quickly as the shaky semblance of a conspiracy gives way to obvious cameos and merchandising opportunities.

Still, Movie Does Take A Few Fresh Turns

Fortunately, it mostly works because of how winning the new elements are. Unlike certain other legacy sequels which just go through the beats of their predecessors, it's when Reitman focuses on Phoebe's family dynamics, and introduces a distinctly more natural and younger sense of humor befitting the filmmaker of "Juno," that his version of the Ghostbusters really comes into its own.

Innovation is key and, up until the climax, the filmmakers deliver a fairly creative and mildly entertaining product. The trope of malfunctioning cell phones doubles as a clever way to do away with modern tech for a timeless throwback feel. They make full use of the Ecto-1's capabilities, tricking it out with a swing-out jump seat and a floor hatch to release an R/C controlled trap, in an exciting action-forward sequence where the kids pursue a metal-masticating, corpulent blue ghost named Muncher (voiced by Josh Gad.)

There's a lot of CGI, of course, but also a nicely analogue feel where it matters: demonic critters are partly rendered with old-school SFX, while haunted house edifices daubed in doomy Bible quotes preserve that end-of-days "Ghostbusters" feel.

And The New Film's Cast And Characters Offer Some Originality

It's refreshing to see a subversion of the male-driven "Ghostbusters" and "Ghostbusters II," with the female characters developed better than most of the males. Callie's daddy issues are written with depth and dimension, and are informed by compelling internal and external stakes. Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), the restless daughter of the town sheriff (played by a shockingly-underused Bokeem Woodbine), is shown with a bit more internality than Trevor, who's crushing on her.

It's also a nice touch for the film to hint that Phoebe and Egon Spengler are neurodivergent characters, something that I hope provides some measure of affirmation for those in the autistic community looking for positive representation.

Whereas Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson projected too much smarmy, oversexed swagger the first time around, it's fun to see them looking a little more rickety and vulnerable in their old age, while still holding their own against Terror Dogs and whatever other demons are trying to break through from the other side.

Ultimately, Reitman Betrays His Own Good Instincts

[A]fter a lengthy slow-build of world building and character development, Afterlife does an about-face and settles into a rapid run-through of the original film's greatest hits.

Whatever promising story teased in the first act is also lost. Perhaps most egregious is that Reitman betrays his new cast by sidelining them for returning faces and a ridiculously maudlin climax that makes "Ghostbusters II's" Statue of Liberty bit look emotionally tempered in comparison.

TL;DR

The whole movie is basically the Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV meme from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for 125 straight minutes.

Anyone looking for connections to the original '80s blockbusters will find what they're looking for, but it's hard to imagine "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" minting a new generation of fans.

