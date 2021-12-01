Tweet Like Pokémon Were Real, Spotify Wrapped And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got tweeting like Pokémon were real, "Yoko Ono Did Not Break Up The Beatles," and all the best Spotify Wrapped memes.

3. Tweet Like Pokémon Were Real

The meme

Pokémon, the beloved Japanese video game, didn't need the free PR, but when you're the world's most popular media franchise, good things fall into your lap. On Twitter, Nelly's prompt, "Tweet like Pokémon were real," snowballed into one of the most wholesome quote-tweet pile-ons in recent history, leaving us with a handful of gems.



Examples

how tf am i an essential worker https://t.co/oEwt5wm9HH pic.twitter.com/vzFF2dZVOF — cool paige (@coolfunnypaige) November 28, 2021

undefeated champion got his finger stuck in the wall at chipotle https://t.co/fpXaVhFKhk pic.twitter.com/KaA4FJBvzQ — denis the menace (@archaeoraptor) November 28, 2021

this cat has been following me for 13 blocks asking for my credit card info https://t.co/SdMuxy24Mg pic.twitter.com/M4chDi2Co6 — Goober (@goobersweber) November 29, 2021





Adwait Patil

2. Yoko Ono Did Not Break Up The Beatles

The meme

The new three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" was released on Thanksgiving this year. Directed by Peter Jackson, it features over 60 hours of never-before-seen footage and over 150 hours of unheard audio of the band.

But many people, one of the most important revelations from the doc wasn't about one of the Fab Four, but about someone else: Yoko Ono, multimedia artist, activist and musician. Also, she was John Lennon's partner and often artistic collaborator from 1968 until his death in 1980.

More to the point, though, the footage convinced many people that, contrary to popular opinion, Ono was not actually the cause of the Beatles' split in… well, it depends who you ask, though sometime in 1969 or 1970 seems to be the general agreed-upon period. The documentary features Ono sitting in on the Beatles' rehearsals and recording sessions, but always sitting quietly and, frankly, minding her business.

So: welcome, newcomers to the Justice for Yoko movement — but know that some of us never believed the myth in the first place.



Examples

*Yoko Ono quietly does a crossword puzzle quietly next to John*



"SHE'S DOING IT, LOOK, SHE'S BREAKING UP THE BEATLES" pic.twitter.com/DkJh09qWWa — Jhammon67 (@Jhammon67) November 27, 2021

This was Yoko Ono when The Beatles were recording 🤣 #GetBack pic.twitter.com/EtbeE95QJw — From the macanada Nation (@caleidosscopio) November 26, 2021

One hour and 52 minutes into "The Beatles: Get Back", Yoko Ono has yet to say a single word. But, you know, she "broke up the band" — has never went to oovoo javer🌹 (@unsoundedbelief) November 26, 2021

Watching "Get Back" and learning how Yoko destroyed the Beatles by sitting quietly and reading the paper and sorting through her mail. — Mark Athitakis (@mathitak) November 25, 2021

We don't think about how yoko ono had to deal with all this (watching her bf jam out) without a phone to play candy crush on — frey-astra zenny (@freyalogann) November 26, 2021

I keep expecting Yoko Ono to be looking at her iPhone. — Steve McPherson (OLED model) (@steventurous) November 27, 2021

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ in

┃╱╱╲╲ this

╱╱╭╮╲╲house

▔▏┗┛▕▔ we

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

don't tolerate Yoko Ono slander

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ — Good Willsmith (@GoodWillsmith) November 27, 2021

Yoko Ono as everyone learns she didn't actually break up the Beatles. pic.twitter.com/svdIo657Pd — Sexy Seasonal Depression Babe (@mentallyexposed) November 28, 2021

Watching Yoko Ono in Get Back and having the realization that if I were her and was invited to quietly sit beside my husband's band while they jammed and made history, I ... would've absolutely stayed home. — Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) November 26, 2021

And, in case you were wondering who the real culprit is:

my favorite moment from the beatles doc pic.twitter.com/UWaeoKV0gi — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 26, 2021





Molly Bradley

1. Spotify Wrapped

The meme

Christmas came early for Spotify users with the announcement on December 1 of the annual Spotify Wrapped report, a breakdown of people's most-streamed songs, artists and genres. Some netizens waited for the announcement of their own Spotify Wrapped summaries with bated breath.

While the occasion spurred joy for Spotify users and maybe even a little envy amongst Apple Music users, some people came to the stunning realization that maybe they had been listening to Bo Burnham a little too intently.



Examples

my spotify wrapped



#1 moaning ASMR

#2 sound of guy dying

#3 video of myself punching a 2×4 and bleedijg really bad

#4 Aphex Twin — femboj zizek (@fembojj) December 1, 2021

https://twitter.com/ShivamChatak/status/1466065777627258880

me getting ready to judge everyone's Spotify Wrapped even though i have the music taste of a 12 year old living in 2013 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/rDtmicNVCy — delaney ⚡ (@laneylooluv) December 1, 2021

Apple music users watching everyone talk about their #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/riay8wKHDd — tay13 (@blondieee_rep) December 1, 2021

everyone else's spotify wrapped is like "haha I listened to 638 hours of Belarus Baby Bibby Boy this year AND 400 hours of Taylor Swift, that's so me! my top genre was Intergalactic Piss House! 😳" whereas mine is like "you still like the same bands you did when you were 19, huh" — libby watson (@libbycwatson) December 1, 2021

I am in a Bo Burnham thirst group with people who are in his top 1% of listeners. NOT ME AT THE .1% 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mbbBHO2HSZ — Some Parents Think 'Pickering' Is a Legit Name (@snickpickering) December 1, 2021

if bo burnham is in your spotify wrapped i sincerely hope you can find an in-network therapist — ❤️‍🔥 GET TUFF ❤️‍🔥 (@gettuffstaytuff) December 1, 2021

on a scale of 1 to "bo burnham's inside showed up on my spotify wrapped" how mentally ill are you pic.twitter.com/DdNbTLviEO — rebecca mix (taylor's version) (@mixbecca) December 1, 2021

if bo burnham's in ur spotify wrapped don't post it — maria😵‍💫 (@peehater) November 28, 2021





James Crugnale

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank the fictional character crypto graph, the image of two guys on a bus and Pete Davidson's bewildering appeal.