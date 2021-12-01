Tweet Like Pokémon Were Real, Spotify Wrapped And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got tweeting like Pokémon were real, "Yoko Ono Did Not Break Up The Beatles," and all the best Spotify Wrapped memes.
3. Tweet Like Pokémon Were Real
The meme
Pokémon, the beloved Japanese video game, didn't need the free PR, but when you're the world's most popular media franchise, good things fall into your lap. On Twitter, Nelly's prompt, "Tweet like Pokémon were real," snowballed into one of the most wholesome quote-tweet pile-ons in recent history, leaving us with a handful of gems.
Examples
Adwait Patil
2. Yoko Ono Did Not Break Up The Beatles
The meme
The new three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" was released on Thanksgiving this year. Directed by Peter Jackson, it features over 60 hours of never-before-seen footage and over 150 hours of unheard audio of the band.
But many people, one of the most important revelations from the doc wasn't about one of the Fab Four, but about someone else: Yoko Ono, multimedia artist, activist and musician. Also, she was John Lennon's partner and often artistic collaborator from 1968 until his death in 1980.
More to the point, though, the footage convinced many people that, contrary to popular opinion, Ono was not actually the cause of the Beatles' split in… well, it depends who you ask, though sometime in 1969 or 1970 seems to be the general agreed-upon period. The documentary features Ono sitting in on the Beatles' rehearsals and recording sessions, but always sitting quietly and, frankly, minding her business.
So: welcome, newcomers to the Justice for Yoko movement — but know that some of us never believed the myth in the first place.
Examples
And, in case you were wondering who the real culprit is:
Molly Bradley
1. Spotify Wrapped
The meme
Christmas came early for Spotify users with the announcement on December 1 of the annual Spotify Wrapped report, a breakdown of people's most-streamed songs, artists and genres. Some netizens waited for the announcement of their own Spotify Wrapped summaries with bated breath.
While the occasion spurred joy for Spotify users and maybe even a little envy amongst Apple Music users, some people came to the stunning realization that maybe they had been listening to Bo Burnham a little too intently.
Examples
James Crugnale
