Salsa King LeBron James, 'The Woman In The Window' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

This week, we've got "the CDC recommends," Ben Platt in the "Dear Evan Hansen" trailer, Salsa King LeBron James and "The Woman in the Window."

4. LeBron James, Salsa King

The meme

After splitting with Coca-Cola and inking a deal with Pepsi earlier this year, LeBron James last week released his first Pepsi spot: an ad for the "Mtn Dew Rise" energy drink. In it James takes a trip back in time, wondering who he'd have been if he had "snoozed, skipped a practice here and there… [or] lost sight of [his] goals."

"I might have been LeBron James," he concludes questioningly, "salsa king?" Fortunately for Laker fans, he chose otherwise, but the Salsa King continued to live his life on Twitter.



Examples

Me whenever this part of "Still Not A Player" comes on pic.twitter.com/IEi9GgJ8bF — Ahmaad (@MaadyNYC) May 14, 2021

when you in line at the bodega but a banger come on before pop take ya order pic.twitter.com/IX3iV3IHfv — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) May 14, 2021

Me on the dance cam tonight at my first live sporting event in over a year pic.twitter.com/pM0hpARqET — Alec Palmer (@alecpalmer__) May 14, 2021

When Sauvemente come on while son behind the counter making your chopped cheese with love pic.twitter.com/z3SRaFPZF3 — Quarantine DeLa Ghetto🥃🍻 (@YooMarsh) May 14, 2021

dancing with the stars producers when they see the video of lebron doing the salsa pic.twitter.com/6kZKLffUXT — abby siatkowski (@abbysiatkowski) May 14, 2021

pic.twitter.com/oGypJMqYR7 — out of context puerto rico (@prnocontext) May 15, 2021

Adwait Patil

3. The CDC Recommends

The meme

It feels like every week the COVID protocols shift, huh? Last week, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals (as in, two weeks out from your second or sole dose) no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors or outdoors.

cdc couldn't have give us a countdown? I look like shit — Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) May 14, 2021

This week, the CDC recommends *checks notes* that you visit Digg.com every single day? Seems weird, but if the CDC said it, guess we have no choice.



Examples



CDC recommends everyone start practicing wearing hard pants in 2-3 hour increments, working your way up to a full day — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) May 13, 2021

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can continue playing Animal Crossing instead of going outside despite their increased immunity — 🦇🕸chelsea🕸🦇 (@witch_mote) May 17, 2021

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can still cancel plans to stay home and read. — Random House (@randomhouse) May 17, 2021

The CDC says you can officially be late with iced coffee again just to feel something — JavaSok (@javasok) May 18, 2021

the cdc is now recommending being my boyfriend — sophy ziss (@sophyish) May 13, 2021

The CDC says take off your robes. Take off your robes. Do it quickly. Come on. I don't know. Just take off your robes. pic.twitter.com/gAqbQ2JQXY — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) May 13, 2021

Ok now the CDC is saying my performance in Friends From College was underappreciated? This is crazy. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 13, 2021

The CDC now says that fully vaccinated people can swing at 3-0 pitches any dang time they want — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) May 19, 2021

the CDC says more tattoos — s h e n n a 💛✨🦋 (@shenna_brook) May 18, 2021

The CDC says you should fall in love with me. — Keah Brown (@Keah_Maria) May 18, 2021

In all seriousness, though, just because you don't have to wear a mask doesn't mean you shouldn't: if it makes you feel more comfortable, or if you'd like to help make others who aren't yet vaccinated safer, it is still OK to wear a mask. And social distance. And stay home. And ignore texts. And binge that show. <3

i don't care what the cdc says, just stay away from me ❤️ — kait (@kaitseitz) May 15, 2021

Molly Bradley

2. 'The Woman In The Window'

The meme

"The Woman in the Window" is currently one of the top-streamed titles on Netflix in the US. The movie is also jam packed with stars, including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie and Brian Tyree Henry, and is written by Tony Award winner Tracy Letts.

But none of these facts are the most important thing about the movie. The most important thing about the movie, which has a torturous production history plagued by delays and reshoots, is that it is really bad — like, "watch this with your friends so that you can properly ridicule the movie together"-level bad.

The movie currently has a 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and many reviewers have taken issue with how flat and predictable the movie feels, despite its endless twists. On Twitter, merciless internet users had a field day roasting the movie, poking fun at both the plot of the movie and Amy Adams' recent track record of bad movies (her last film, "Hillbilly Elegy," was also critically panned).



Examples



me every five minutes during THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW pic.twitter.com/iQallF9TM4 — Most (@Most) May 14, 2021

me when i'm watching the woman in the window and they show a woman in a window pic.twitter.com/twfYri04e9 — little glass flipper (@nicoletinfoil) May 15, 2021

Of all the twists in "Woman in the Window", this was the biggest one! pic.twitter.com/xApid6nwuK — Tyler Lieberman (@tyler_lieberman) May 19, 2021

I just finished The Woman In The Window and,,, pic.twitter.com/x9s90vBtzN — Adelaide (@probsadelaide) May 14, 2021

you either die a girl on the train or you live long enough to see yourself become the woman in the window — 🐛 Emma Stefansky 🐛 (@stefabsky) May 17, 2021

Amy Adams after releasing Hillbilly Elegy and The Woman in the Window back to back pic.twitter.com/sTaPyTcW57 — Nicol (@nikowl) May 15, 2021

THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (2021) pic.twitter.com/f3qRpYMC0G — FKA McCr*ck*n (@FKAMack) May 17, 2021

the woman in the window is very realistic because i too would drive my self crazy over the whereabouts of julianne moore — paige (@pxkerwithelIen) May 14, 2021

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. Ben Platt In The 'Dear Evan Hansen' Trailer

The meme

On Tuesday, the trailer for the upcoming motion picture adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen" was released, and 27-year-old Ben Platt, who is reprising his Tony Award-winning role as the 17-year-old title character, made waves for his grizzled appearance, which clearly did not feature any de-aging technology à la "The Irishman."



Examples

ben platt during his first day of shooting dear evan hansen (2021) pic.twitter.com/MBaVoM3mha — d'artagnan | 🇮🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹🇲🇹🇨🇿 (@ayellowlamp) May 18, 2021

the DEAR EVAN HANSEN trailer is really giving GREASE energy pic.twitter.com/HwubOgtosw — madeline ducharme (@MaddyDucharme) May 18, 2021

Ben Platt as a high school student in Dear Evan Hansen pic.twitter.com/BQWlNnfxXQ — Erin Somers (@SomersErin) May 19, 2021

idk what everyone's talking about, Ben Platt looked fine in the Dear Evan Hansen trailer pic.twitter.com/lGrxDD7CNc — jonny jon jon butter shabadoo (@thejonbutter) May 18, 2021

Ben Platt in the Dear Evan Hansen trailer: pic.twitter.com/hSEfk28IEd — caitlin (@caitlinhberg) May 18, 2021

Ben Platt showing up to high school gym class in Dear Evan Hansen pic.twitter.com/SWr5U8Ijvl — Nico (@notn1co) May 18, 2021

Additionally, the trailer sparked a mass Mandela effect where people watching the trailer came to the stunned realization that the musical was not, in fact, about a gay kid who broke his arm.

everyone discovering the plot to dear evan hansen today pic.twitter.com/JEEPhufU0z — homos against imperialism, JD (they/them) 🏳️‍🌈 (@abrowngaywrites) May 19, 2021

Nobody was gay in Dear Evan Hansen? pic.twitter.com/lCYIwbtpYy — joey (@joeba_fettt) May 19, 2021

I am cracking the fuck up seeing so many people learn that Dear Evan Hansen isn't a gay coming-of-age story and is just about a mediocre teenage liar — dog with a sword 🗡🐶 (@whyangelinawhy) May 18, 2021

Gay Twitter reading the Wikipedia for Dear Evan Hansen today pic.twitter.com/1bWTltr1Qq — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) May 19, 2021

me reading the plot summary of dear evan hansen on Wikipedia pic.twitter.com/LmEoaZNrhH — joshua gutterman tranen (@jdgtranen) May 18, 2021

James Crugnale

