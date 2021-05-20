Salsa King LeBron James, 'The Woman In The Window' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "the CDC recommends," Ben Platt in the "Dear Evan Hansen" trailer, Salsa King LeBron James and "The Woman in the Window."
4. LeBron James, Salsa King
The meme
After splitting with Coca-Cola and inking a deal with Pepsi earlier this year, LeBron James last week released his first Pepsi spot: an ad for the "Mtn Dew Rise" energy drink. In it James takes a trip back in time, wondering who he'd have been if he had "snoozed, skipped a practice here and there… [or] lost sight of [his] goals."
"I might have been LeBron James," he concludes questioningly, "salsa king?" Fortunately for Laker fans, he chose otherwise, but the Salsa King continued to live his life on Twitter.
Examples
Adwait Patil
3. The CDC Recommends
The meme
It feels like every week the COVID protocols shift, huh? Last week, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals (as in, two weeks out from your second or sole dose) no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors or outdoors.
This week, the CDC recommends *checks notes* that you visit Digg.com every single day? Seems weird, but if the CDC said it, guess we have no choice.
Examples
In all seriousness, though, just because you don't have to wear a mask doesn't mean you shouldn't: if it makes you feel more comfortable, or if you'd like to help make others who aren't yet vaccinated safer, it is still OK to wear a mask. And social distance. And stay home. And ignore texts. And binge that show. <3
Molly Bradley
2. 'The Woman In The Window'
The meme
"The Woman in the Window" is currently one of the top-streamed titles on Netflix in the US. The movie is also jam packed with stars, including Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie and Brian Tyree Henry, and is written by Tony Award winner Tracy Letts.
But none of these facts are the most important thing about the movie. The most important thing about the movie, which has a torturous production history plagued by delays and reshoots, is that it is really bad — like, "watch this with your friends so that you can properly ridicule the movie together"-level bad.
The movie currently has a 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and many reviewers have taken issue with how flat and predictable the movie feels, despite its endless twists. On Twitter, merciless internet users had a field day roasting the movie, poking fun at both the plot of the movie and Amy Adams' recent track record of bad movies (her last film, "Hillbilly Elegy," was also critically panned).
Examples
BJ Pang-Chieh Ho
1. Ben Platt In The 'Dear Evan Hansen' Trailer
The meme
On Tuesday, the trailer for the upcoming motion picture adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen" was released, and 27-year-old Ben Platt, who is reprising his Tony Award-winning role as the 17-year-old title character, made waves for his grizzled appearance, which clearly did not feature any de-aging technology à la "The Irishman."
Examples
Additionally, the trailer sparked a mass Mandela effect where people watching the trailer came to the stunned realization that the musical was not, in fact, about a gay kid who broke his arm.
James Crugnale
And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank "Guess what. It goes to the economy," the unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio, "Nobody wants to work anymore," the out-of-control Chinese rocket, "written by Joss Whedon" and Dakota Johnson fact-checking Ellen DeGeneres.