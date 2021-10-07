Couch Guy, 'Squid Game' And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got "couch guy" (in which a woman surprises her boyfriend at college while he was sitting next to three other woman on a couch), "Squid Game," "Drake the type of guy" and "Stop giving me your toughest battles."

4. Drake The Type Of Guy

The meme

An old meme clowning on Drake for being a corny goody two-shoes is experiencing something of a renaissance. Back in 2011, netizens poked fun at the Canadian rapper for his clean-cut persona, using the prompt, "Drake the type of dude..." and then inserting a hilariously dorky or cloying thing he'd say or do.

This week, the meme came roaring back as people once again revived the old joke at Drake's expense.



Examples



drake the type of guy to say "oh, sugar honey iced tea, you startled me!" pic.twitter.com/OULuakNJ9C — rem 💚 (@kuromiboness) September 30, 2021

drake the type of guy who'll say "no more mr.nice guy" when he's upset — niggasbebrokeokayy (@khilanii) October 2, 2021

drake the type of guy to ask "where's my hug?" when he sees you pic.twitter.com/0qNGwzlJlM — brooklyn (@brookleckley) September 28, 2021

drake the type of guy to clap his hands together and say "ooo goodie! i wonder if i got a letter!" when he sees the mailman pic.twitter.com/O9VDazfZaG — sarah / sivy 🦇 (@sivybot) October 3, 2021

Drake the type of guy to say "oops, butter fingers" when dropping something pic.twitter.com/wb9TNnh7FQ — Dyvine (@QuiteDYvine) October 1, 2021

Drake the type of guy to stick his tongue out to catch a snowflake pic.twitter.com/bCdKLE3z88 — akired (@akiraredacted) October 1, 2021

Drake the type of guy to shout out "eureka" when he figures out the answer to a math problem pic.twitter.com/wYmllVEvT8 — 🇵🇭Kells (@kelly_boi577) September 29, 2021

drake the type of guy that when he's mad at someone he covers his ears and says "lalalala cant hear you" pic.twitter.com/9s4Mrz2mUJ — kaylee:) (@kayleejasmynn) September 28, 2021

drake the type of guy to say "ready…. set…. BANANAS!!" to false start is homies pic.twitter.com/kBUHlI7cQP — Venic_O (@o_venic) September 30, 2021

Drake the type of guy to say "Drake Residence" when answering the phone pic.twitter.com/8gxUVuKBpp — pjc (@purelychrome) September 30, 2021

The meme also crossed over to TikTok as teens began mocking the rapper's mannerisms as well.





3. Stop Giving Me Your Toughest Battles

The meme

Everyone is special because God gave each of us a unique (and relatable) set of problems. We have a Spanish meme page to thank for this realization. From worst to relatable, it turns out that turning to God for help is futile, so we must make memes and find those who share our suffering instead.



Examples

me: god, why must you give me your hardest battles



god: i don't. you are my weakest soldier and these battles are so easy. it's an email why are you crying — Shelf (@shelfcomedy) September 30, 2021





2. Couch Guy

The meme

TikTok is a fickle app: one week it can't get enough of "Berries and Cream"; the next, everyone is knee-deep in the theory that a dude whose girlfriend surprised him with a visit at college is cheating on her.

On September 21, Lauren Zarras posted a TikTok of the moment she stepped through the door of a college dorm room to surprise her boyfriend, who was sitting on a couch with a couple other women.

It didn't take long for the video to begin making the rounds — and once it did, TikTokers immediately decided that the situation was, at best, a little shady. Countless users created videos to do a frame-by-frame analysis of the footage slowed down, pointing out a few things: one, that the boyfriend, Robbie, seems to stash his phone as soon as he realizes it's his girlfriend; two, that when Lauren first walks in, the woman to Robbie's left seems to have her arm on his back, and withdraws it as Robbie stands to embrace Lauren.

But along with the investigative work came a torrent of videos toying with the idea of surprising your significant other in an explicitly compromising position — or just surprising them and receiving the most lukewarm reception possible — and proceeding as though it were the most romantic moment in the world. Who knows what's really going on with Lauren and Robbie? However, what we do know is that the good people of TikTok need some more hobbies, and also, that a lot of these videos are very funny.



Examples

For what it's worth, both Lauren and Robbie have denied the app-wide rumors and responded in various ways. We wish them luck.





1. 'Squid Game'

The meme

The world is now divided into two camps: those that have seen "Squid Game" and those that will soon be peer-pressured into watching the show by their friends. For those who haven't seen it yet, "Squid Game" is a South Korean TV series that has become one of the most-streamed titles on Netflix. Its storyline involves people participating in a series of children's games with deadly consequences in order to win $38.6 million. The show is often violent and doesn't hesitate to kill off characters and deliver one emotional gut punch after another, which makes it an engrossing yet also punishing watch for viewers.

You've probably seen a few of the "Squid Game" memes that have proliferated on the internet since the show's premiere. Some are used to convey how grim the show is while others have skewered more timely events, such as how Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for nearly an entire day this Monday.



Examples

me starting squid game vs me after squid game #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/3U3J57r3iH — eunhax💜 (@purplemintx) September 23, 2021

Someone: lets play green light, red light.

Me who just watched squid game #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/Ei7H7A8Tcm — Zainny (@stewwbbiidd) September 20, 2021

All these squid game memes look so funny! I'm gonna give it a watch and see how I like it.



Me after episode 6: pic.twitter.com/dxugGwt147 — Daddy Long Legs (@UwUeed) October 4, 2021

my mum when she gets home from work looking for something to complain about pic.twitter.com/gLU1KsVKIt — R1 Finesse (@r1finesse_) October 4, 2021

Players Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were eliminated.



Only Player Twitter survived.#SquidGame pic.twitter.com/eirKmfdTJw — Wirjil (@Wirjil) October 5, 2021

Squids on their way home after playing the game. Idk I've never watched the show pic.twitter.com/HV8OBxoPNt — Mar (@Mar240k) September 28, 2021





