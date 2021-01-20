Live Updates: The Inauguration Of Joe Biden
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president today, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, outside the US Capitol. The ceremony should officially begin around 11 AM.
This inauguration is a little different from inaugurations past due both to the pandemic, which necessitates certain precautions, and to the events of January 6, when an insurrectionist mob stormed the Capitol. The National Mall will be closed to the general public today in order to keep the area secure.
The inaugural committee released a lineup of artists who will be reading, singing and performing at the inauguration:
We'll be updating events live on this blog, with the most recent events at the top. Follow along here.
Updates:
10:00 AM: Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, along with wives Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, have arrived at the Capitol.
Obama also tweeted a message of support for his former vice president:
9:00 AM: Trump departed the White House in a helicopter that took him to Air Force Once, which in turn is taking him to Florida. The plane departed to the song "My Way" by Frank Sinatra.
At the same time, the Bidens and the Harrises attended church ahead of the inauguration proceedings, as is traditional for incoming presidents. They were joined by a bipartisan group of Congress members that included Mitch Mcconnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.