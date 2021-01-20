Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president today, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, outside the US Capitol. The ceremony should officially begin around 11 AM.

This inauguration is a little different from inaugurations past due both to the pandemic, which necessitates certain precautions, and to the events of January 6, when an insurrectionist mob stormed the Capitol. The National Mall will be closed to the general public today in order to keep the area secure.

The inaugural committee released a lineup of artists who will be reading, singing and performing at the inauguration:

The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here!



Invocation – Fr. Leo O'Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall

National Anthem – @ladygaga

Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance – @JLo

Benediction – Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman

We'll be updating events live on this blog, with the most recent events at the top. Follow along here.

Updates:

10:00 AM: Former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, along with wives Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, have arrived at the Capitol.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the Capitol ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as 46th President of the United States.

Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush arrive at the Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Obama also tweeted a message of support for his former vice president:

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time.

9:00 AM: Trump departed the White House in a helicopter that took him to Air Force Once, which in turn is taking him to Florida. The plane departed to the song "My Way" by Frank Sinatra.

At the same time, the Bidens and the Harrises attended church ahead of the inauguration proceedings, as is traditional for incoming presidents. They were joined by a bipartisan group of Congress members that included Mitch Mcconnell, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy.