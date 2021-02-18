👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
DEJA BREW

· Updated:

Comedian Emily Perry does an eerily spot-on demonstration of the way coffee cups are shown in TV shows.

@emilytheperry

Can tv shows make their very clearly empty coffee cups more realistic? Plz I'm begging you #foryou #fyp #funny #sketch #coffee

♬ Aesthetic – Xilo
@emilytheperry

theyre holding one end with one finger like it's easy plz No #coffee #fyp #foryou #tvtropes #petpeeve #coffeetok #DoTheScottsSlide #sketch

♬ Aesthetic – Xilo

[Via TikTok]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'I MADE 100K IN A MONTH'

650 diggs gq.com

The subscription site is empowering sex workers and making porn more intimate than ever. It also offers life-changing money — for those willing to take the plunge.

OFF LIMITS

209 diggs bbc.com

Climbing Machhapuchhare is forbidden, a rarity in a country like Nepal that has embraced mountain tourism so enthusiastically that even the world's highest point gets overcrowded.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample