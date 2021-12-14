This Reddit Thread Of The Things People Do For Work And How Much They Earn Might Leave You Doubting Your Career Choices

It is often said that if you choose a job that you love, you'll never have to work a day in your life — but even if you enjoy what you do, you're likely a little curious what other people earn for what they do.

Redditor u/BigPlunk queried the r/AskReddit community about what their jobs were and how much they got paid. Folks gave surprisingly revealing answers — and some Redditors came away disillusioned. The responses ran the gamut from lower-salaried teachers to six-figure-earning professions.

Here were a few of our favorite answers from the thread, sorted from the lowest- to the highest-paid jobs.

Paraprofessional ($20k/year)

Theater Actress ($29k/year)

Medical Researcher ($29.5k/year)

Vet Tech ($31k/year)

Custodian ($34k/year)

Bridge Operator ($35k-$40k/year)

Line Cook ($37k/year)

Steel Worker ($37k/year)

Warehouse Worker ($37k/year)

Sustainability Consultant ($40k/year)

English Professor ($45k/year)

Walmart Forklift Operator ($50k/year)

Banker ($58k/year)

Strip Club DJ ($65k/year)

Data Analyst ($65k/year)

Medical Coder ($65k/year)

Supply Chain Planner ($73k/year)

Manager At Hooters-Type Restaurant ($75k/year)

Meat Manager ($77k/year)

Helicopter Pilot ($80k/year)

Small Tech Company Worker ($90k/year)

Project Manager For A Wireless Telecommunications Company ($95k)

Senior IT Analyst (<$100k/year)

Las Vegas Night Club Director ($100k/year)

Actuary ($110k/year)

Officer On A Container Ship ($120k/year)

Walmart Truck Driver ($120k/year)

Malware Analyst ($125k/year)

Electrical Substation Design Engineer ($126k/year)

Nuclear Plant Electrician ($130k-150k/year)

Software Engineer ($133k/year)

Oil Pipeline Worker ($135k/year)

Cyber Security Advisor ($141k/year)

Ad Sales At Google ($185k/year)

Software Development Manager ($185k/year)

Litigator ($225k/year)

Underwater Welder ($296k/year)

Private Jet Captain ($360k/year)

Software Engineer ($384k/year)

