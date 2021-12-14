Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships
This Reddit Thread Of The Things People Do For Work And How Much They Earn Might Leave You Doubting Your Career Choices
WHAT AM I DOING WITH MY LIFE?
It is often said that if you choose a job that you love, you'll never have to work a day in your life — but even if you enjoy what you do, you're likely a little curious what other people earn for what they do.

Redditor u/BigPlunk queried the r/AskReddit community about what their jobs were and how much they got paid. Folks gave surprisingly revealing answers — and some Redditors came away disillusioned. The responses ran the gamut from lower-salaried teachers to six-figure-earning professions.

Here were a few of our favorite answers from the thread, sorted from the lowest- to the highest-paid jobs.

Comment from discussion RealBrownPerson's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".
What is your job and how much do you get paid? from AskReddit

Paraprofessional ($20k/year)

Comment from discussion SignificantBoot7180's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Theater Actress ($29k/year)

Comment from discussion meggan_u's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Medical Researcher ($29.5k/year)

Comment from discussion chicken–jesus's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Vet Tech ($31k/year)

Comment from discussion Grin_nbearit's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Custodian ($34k/year)

Comment from discussion nurdboy42's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".
Comment from discussion Kickerz101's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Bridge Operator ($35k-$40k/year)

Comment from discussion Bobaaganoosh's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Line Cook ($37k/year)

Comment from discussion [account deleted]'s comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Steel Worker ($37k/year)

Comment from discussion cashbabyflow's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Warehouse Worker ($37k/year)

Comment from discussion Ronyx2021's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Sustainability Consultant ($40k/year)

Comment from discussion writersblock012's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

English Professor ($45k/year)

Comment from discussion jbleds's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Walmart Forklift Operator ($50k/year)

Comment from discussion gabeh96's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Banker ($58k/year)

Comment from discussion lovelyalone's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Strip Club DJ ($65k/year)

Comment from discussion SchmosWorld's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Data Analyst ($65k/year)

Comment from discussion nogoat23's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Medical Coder ($65k/year)

Comment from discussion PM_Daddy_Bellies's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Supply Chain Planner ($73k/year)

Comment from discussion Alarming-Project452's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Manager At Hooters-Type Restaurant ($75k/year)

Comment from discussion Tseago116's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Meat Manager ($77k/year)

Comment from discussion ValorStick's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Helicopter Pilot ($80k/year)

Comment from discussion FodderOfCannons's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Small Tech Company Worker ($90k/year)

Comment from discussion Juju0047's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Project Manager For A Wireless Telecommunications Company ($95k)

Comment from discussion darkbay's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Senior IT Analyst (<$100k/year)

Comment from discussion BleedingTeal's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Las Vegas Night Club Director ($100k/year)

Comment from discussion vegasclubdirector's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Actuary ($110k/year)

Comment from discussion AverageSizeWayne's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Officer On A Container Ship ($120k/year)

Comment from discussion kevinkap414's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".
Comment from discussion kevinkap414's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Walmart Truck Driver ($120k/year)

Comment from discussion Dankmemer4U's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Malware Analyst ($125k/year)

Comment from discussion Apprehensive_Band90's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Electrical Substation Design Engineer ($126k/year)

Comment from discussion alliownisbroken's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Nuclear Plant Electrician ($130k-150k/year)

Comment from discussion Lehmanaders's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Software Engineer ($133k/year)

Comment from discussion CoreyTheGeek's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Oil Pipeline Worker ($135k/year)

Comment from discussion El_Scorcher's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Cyber Security Advisor ($141k/year)

Comment from discussion HenryMacTavish's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Ad Sales At Google ($185k/year)

Comment from discussion ld1889's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Software Development Manager ($185k/year)

Comment from discussion heydawn's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Litigator ($225k/year)

Comment from discussion BareassedM's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Underwater Welder ($296k/year)

Comment from discussion Psychotic_Precision's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Private Jet Captain ($360k/year)

Comment from discussion CL350S's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".
Comment from discussion Kowallaonskis's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".
Comment from discussion CL350S's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

Software Engineer ($384k/year)

Comment from discussion _Saxpy's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".

TL;DR

Comment from discussion bramvandegevel's comment from discussion "What is your job and how much do you get paid?".



[Read more about what people do and how much they make at r/AskReddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

