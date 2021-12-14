This Reddit Thread Of The Things People Do For Work And How Much They Earn Might Leave You Doubting Your Career Choices
It is often said that if you choose a job that you love, you'll never have to work a day in your life — but even if you enjoy what you do, you're likely a little curious what other people earn for what they do.
Redditor u/BigPlunk queried the r/AskReddit community about what their jobs were and how much they got paid. Folks gave surprisingly revealing answers — and some Redditors came away disillusioned. The responses ran the gamut from lower-salaried teachers to six-figure-earning professions.
Here were a few of our favorite answers from the thread, sorted from the lowest- to the highest-paid jobs.
Paraprofessional ($20k/year)
Theater Actress ($29k/year)
Medical Researcher ($29.5k/year)
Vet Tech ($31k/year)
Custodian ($34k/year)
Bridge Operator ($35k-$40k/year)
Line Cook ($37k/year)
Steel Worker ($37k/year)
Warehouse Worker ($37k/year)
Sustainability Consultant ($40k/year)
English Professor ($45k/year)
Walmart Forklift Operator ($50k/year)
Banker ($58k/year)
Strip Club DJ ($65k/year)
Data Analyst ($65k/year)
Medical Coder ($65k/year)
Supply Chain Planner ($73k/year)
Manager At Hooters-Type Restaurant ($75k/year)
Meat Manager ($77k/year)
Helicopter Pilot ($80k/year)
Small Tech Company Worker ($90k/year)
Project Manager For A Wireless Telecommunications Company ($95k)
Senior IT Analyst (<$100k/year)
Las Vegas Night Club Director ($100k/year)
Actuary ($110k/year)
Officer On A Container Ship ($120k/year)
Walmart Truck Driver ($120k/year)
Malware Analyst ($125k/year)
Electrical Substation Design Engineer ($126k/year)
Nuclear Plant Electrician ($130k-150k/year)
Software Engineer ($133k/year)
Oil Pipeline Worker ($135k/year)
Cyber Security Advisor ($141k/year)
Ad Sales At Google ($185k/year)
Software Development Manager ($185k/year)
Litigator ($225k/year)
Underwater Welder ($296k/year)
Private Jet Captain ($360k/year)
Software Engineer ($384k/year)
