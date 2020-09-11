The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Airbnb won't refund me for the Satanic house I stayed in, One Gotta Go, gender reveal parties, "once said" and summer fun.

5. Summer Fun 🏝❤️

The meme

Last Friday, actor Daniel Newman, whose claim to fame is a 10-episode stint on The Walking Dead, tweeted a photo of a possible superspreader event — er, I mean, a summer getaway with tons of other white guys — with the caption, "Summer fun! 🏝❤️ (*private island all tested negative multiple times wear a mask❤️)." Except, uh, the photo shows 26 people clustered together with nary a mask in sight.

We ended up with this because a white gay coming out after a guest stint on Walking Dead was enough to warrant a "world exclusive" magazine cover lolllllll



the 🤡 came back to bite pic.twitter.com/bItttumuYQ — Ira Madison III (@ira) September 5, 2020

This comes after Newman himself had published an op-ed in the New York Times detailing his own likely coronavirus experience. "My biggest fear is that I have passed whatever illness I have on to someone," he wrote in March.

Newman deleted the tweet, but the memes pairing his stream-of-consciousness caption with other ridiculous group photos are here to stay.



Examples



Summer fun! 🏖️♥️ (*Private island all tested negative multiple times wear a mask ♥️) pic.twitter.com/86rpHL6kpT — little piss pants, PhD (@DoctorPissPants) September 6, 2020

Summer fun! 🏖❤️ (*private island all tested negative multiple times wear a mask❤️) pic.twitter.com/kROxrfmjc0 — colton (@disgracedtwink) September 5, 2020

Summer fun! 🏖❤️(*private island all tested negative multiple times wear a mask❤️) pic.twitter.com/ivZxFgSQVa — kweh (@chocobohomo) September 5, 2020

Summer fun! 🏖❤️ (*private island all tested negative multiple times wear a mask❤️) pic.twitter.com/2sjYxmjzbA — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) September 5, 2020

Summer fun! 🏖❤️ (*private island all tested negative multiple times wear a mask) pic.twitter.com/UWDiXDELs7 — Jordon Nardino (@jnardino) September 5, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

4. One Gotta Go

The meme

One Gotta Go has long been a party game for netizens, with people pitting their favorite TV shows/R&B artists/fast food places against one another. Most recently, interest in the prompt spiked when someone on Twitter had people vote off their least favorite esoteric punctuation mark (clearly, the ellipses, right?).

writers, one of these has to go pic.twitter.com/ewLd435TqB — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) September 3, 2020

Inspired others put together their own humorous quadrants of things that should "go."



Examples



Instead of one has to go. One has to *stay* pic.twitter.com/hH9D5HvyTe — Truther Dare (@truther_dare) August 30, 2020

one has to go pic.twitter.com/GV0ylHQPR1 — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) September 3, 2020

James Crugnale

3. Gender Reveal Parties

The meme

On Monday, a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party was revealed to be the cause of a California wildfire that has burned over 10,000 acres of land. The incident has reignited debates around gender reveal parties and how these events have, in addition to reinforcing antiquated ideas about gender, also led to disasters and death.

After news of the wildfire's cause broke, Twitter was flooded with memes roasting gender reveal parties for their ridiculousness and jokingly holding them responsible for other cataclysmic events, such as the Hindenburg disaster.



Examples



No one:



Gender Reveal Parties: pic.twitter.com/2UjACWZ321 — David AttenBruh, Thee Daddy Nature (@AlHendiify) September 8, 2020

Insta-moms deciding how much land to burn for their gender reveal pic.twitter.com/LjP0OoWBgV — Nico Correia (@notn1co) September 8, 2020

had a blast at the gender reveal party in gotham last night pic.twitter.com/XCarnNp404 — nick usen (@nickusen) September 8, 2020

Only You Can Prevent Gender Reveal Parties. pic.twitter.com/USuqikAUof — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 7, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

2. Once Said

The meme

Cut over the Nintendo Wii theme song, tweeted quotes from actors and TV and movie characters merge with footage of said quotes to form audio-visual masterpieces that'll either provoke a nostalgia-induced chuckle or make you cringe.



Examples



Adwait Patil

1. Airbnb Won't Refund Me For The Satanic House I Stayed In

The meme

Warning: the context around this meme is still playing out; the discourse is ongoing. I'll try to sum it up as it stands, but at the end of the day, I'm just here for the memes, man.

Early this week, @FredTJoseph tweeted about the hellish time he had trying to get a refund from Airbnb for lodging he claimed had been mischaracterized in the listing.

We just drove three hours my 8-year-old brother for a getaway and the house we arrived at ended up having seemingly satanic items and stuff for witchcraft rituals.



We had to leave because my brother (and the rest of us) were frightened. But @Airbnb won't refund me. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/3AlECcEpmE — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 7, 2020

And yesterday, Vice published an article all about it. They spoke to the owners of the Airbnb about the alleged Satanic and/or witch-related items. It seemed, ultimately, a matter of interpretation: the guest claimed there were "ritualistic markings" on the floors; the host said they were paint smudges. The guest saw Satanic sacraments; the host called them candles and the odd salacious statuette.

Long story short, the issue has been made very public and has taken over Twitter, where as many people side with the Airbnb host as with the guest. And then there are the heroes, who have meme-ified the original tweet about the supposedly Satanic house with alternate images.



Examples



We just drove three hours my 8-year-old brother for a getaway and the house we arrived at ended up having seemingly satanic items and stuff for witchcraft rituals.



We had to leave because my brother (and the rest of us) were frightened. But @Airbnb

won't refund me. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/xG53BTBHuF — neo is one backwards & 12 other epic movie facts (@Boringstein) September 8, 2020

we just drove three hours for a getaway and the house we arrived at had items for witchcraft and satanic rituals, and airbnb wont refund me pic.twitter.com/APvf5bXRN0 — amy b (@arb) September 10, 2020

i have discovered something satanic in my AirBnb pic.twitter.com/mDNRsT1LJC — Patrick (@lunch_enjoyer) September 10, 2020

Hello Airbnb? Yes I'd like to report a satanic totem in the rental pic.twitter.com/wfznSu9KD1 — Left Flank (@LeftFlankVets) September 10, 2020

We had just arrived at the Airbnb when my wife's boyfriend noticed this satanic statue openly on display. It radiates powerful White vibes and was not mentioned in the listing. This is completely unacceptable and ruined our entire vacation pic.twitter.com/dCqYALbsLy — War Criminal Respecter (@TheEpicDept) September 10, 2020

Look, this year has been ridiculous enough without throwing Satanic panic in the mix. If you encounter any ritual-adjacent and/or haunted items in your lodging, just turn them around to face the wall.

me when i see a single baphomet statue in my airbnb pic.twitter.com/FXs2Nf7USk — kambo no.5 (@kambolecampbell) September 10, 2020

Molly Bradley

