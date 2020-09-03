The Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.

4. I Hope This Email Finds You Well

The meme

Be honest: has an email ever "found you well"? In this economy? I didn't think so. To be frank, it's usually because I'm reading emails that I'm not doing well at all. Let these memes make the case: it's time to stop using this ridiculous opening line once and for all.



Examples



"I hope this email finds you well!"

How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/yndOHgRKmL — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 28, 2020

"I hope this email finds you well."



How this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/7zQw4ApGAH — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) August 31, 2020

"I hope this email finds you well"



How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/JAca0f6Ag7 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) August 30, 2020

"I hope this email finds you well."



how this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/6I1erABEgj — maya houston ✨ (@elcincodemaya) August 29, 2020

"I hope this email finds you well"



How this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/pXMADwHuUx — JRay (@joshcarlosjosh) August 31, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

3. Cancelling Van Gogh

The meme

Twitter doesn't take slander well. Someone came for Van Gogh and called him overrated while comparing the original "Café Terrace at Night" to Haixia Liu's reinterpretation. Is this the first post-impressionist fight on Twitter? I wish I knew. Now that museums are reopening, hopefully this petty drama that benefits no one will disappear.

Haixia Liu, 1962, (left) paints Van Gogh more skillfully than Van Gogh (right).



Should expose how overrated Van Gogh is. pic.twitter.com/ZJMsHtGmPU — Margarita (@margaritaevna95) August 7, 2020



Examples



Yeah, no, no Van Gogh slander in this house please pic.twitter.com/7RGm6gtwMq — moth god (@toastsandwichh) August 31, 2020

A photograph, 2020, (left) shows Van Gogh more skillfully than Van Gogh (right).



Should expose how overrated Van Gogh is. pic.twitter.com/6yDmrc7Ds0 — American Social Democrat 🇲🇪 (@notbenfish) August 28, 2020

Twitter user reonagist, 2020, (left) paints Van Gogh more skillfully than Van Gogh (right).



Should expose how overrated Van Gogh is. pic.twitter.com/qnwifavROh — sally (@reonagist) August 31, 2020

twitter user cinegabe, 2020, (left) paints van gogh more skillfully than van gogh (right).



should expose how overrated van gogh is. pic.twitter.com/2YZvplDwW5 — gæb ☭ (@cinegabe) August 31, 2020

Adwait Patil

2. Lots Going On At Antifa HQ

The meme

A clip from a July interview with President Trump resurfaced this week, in which he described the people protesting for racial justice across the country as very, very dangerous people armed with... soup. Cans of soup, that they throw at police officers. "It's better than a brick," he said, "because you can't throw a brick. It's too heavy." (This, to me, is the part of the clip that isn't being sufficiently addressed; can we please talk about this assertion?) Then the cans of soup become bags of soup, which protesters claim are for their families, which the media repeats, de facto protecting very dangerous protesters on the grounds that they are simply people trying to feed their families.

Trump in July: And you have people coming over with bags of soup and the anarchists… start throwing it at our cops… And if it hits you, that's worse than a brick because that's got force… And when they get caught, they say, "No, this is just soup for my family." pic.twitter.com/xs9tcY9aA5 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 1, 2020

And because Trump already seems to equate anyone who is in favor of racial justice with Antifa — and because Antifa is, in his mind, equivalent to bloodthirsty anarchists out to destroy the world but who also operate in a very systematic and organized way and who also just want to provide their families with soup — the whole thing got a little out of hand, in the best possible way.



Examples



ATTENTION ANTIFA EMPLOYEES:



Due to budget constraints, we ask that you please use only store brand canned soup. Any added costs from buying name brands, such as Progresso, Campbells, Wolfgang Puck or Amy's Organic, will be deducted from your paycheck.



Thank you — Person Woman Man Camera TV Butternut Squash 😷 (@justabutternut) September 1, 2020

Got fired from antifa for repeatedly microwaving fish in the break room 🙁 — Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) September 1, 2020

A REMINDER: ANTIFA membership dues are to be in check or money order. No, we will not accept a sock full of nickels… DAVE. — Kamala Harris Democrat 💛🐝 (@GregHowardJr1) September 1, 2020

got fired from antifa today because i showed up late with an iced coffee when i was supposed to help shred documents and hide evidence from the fbi — Rob Actually 🏳️‍🌈 (@RobbyActually) September 1, 2020

me and my girlfriend stopping by antifa HQ for some face masks, right after getting iced coffees at the LGBT community (same building) pic.twitter.com/ZM3gvWbLbA — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) September 1, 2020

Anyway, because I'm very busy at Antifa HQ writing this up, can somebody let this person in:

Hey I'm at antifa HQ & but i forgot my swipey thing at my desk can someone come let me in? I'm in the 4th floor stairwell — limp brittzkit (@Brittymigs) September 1, 2020

Molly Bradley

1. Education Is Vital

The meme

Back in 2017, a high school student shared his laptop screen with one of his peers to watch the show "Family Guy" during class. She tweeted the interaction and cheekily captioned it "Education is vital," and it scored thousands of retweets.

Education is vital pic.twitter.com/ZPxh0rEmyr — Not Leagan (@RevLeagan) May 15, 2017

Three years later, the meme was reborn after a Keira Knightley stan tweeted a photoshopped variation, this time with a scene from "Pride and Prejudice."

education is so vital pic.twitter.com/pBfAakGItB — nini (@anyasknightley) August 31, 2020

This reimagined tweet also blew up — inspiring a slew of other humorous copycats and once again, the meme was given new legs.



Examples



education is so vital pic.twitter.com/P3kVhAA3si — lari (@lwtydicaprio) September 2, 2020

education is so vital pic.twitter.com/HofkIrAfWY — lee (@DlORMALFOY) September 1, 2020

James Crugnale

