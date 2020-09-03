The Week's Best Memes, Ranked
Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.
Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
4. I Hope This Email Finds You Well
The meme
Be honest: has an email ever "found you well"? In this economy? I didn't think so. To be frank, it's usually because I'm reading emails that I'm not doing well at all. Let these memes make the case: it's time to stop using this ridiculous opening line once and for all.
Examples
Jon-Michael Poff
3. Cancelling Van Gogh
The meme
Twitter doesn't take slander well. Someone came for Van Gogh and called him overrated while comparing the original "Café Terrace at Night" to Haixia Liu's reinterpretation. Is this the first post-impressionist fight on Twitter? I wish I knew. Now that museums are reopening, hopefully this petty drama that benefits no one will disappear.
Examples
Adwait Patil
2. Lots Going On At Antifa HQ
The meme
A clip from a July interview with President Trump resurfaced this week, in which he described the people protesting for racial justice across the country as very, very dangerous people armed with... soup. Cans of soup, that they throw at police officers. "It's better than a brick," he said, "because you can't throw a brick. It's too heavy." (This, to me, is the part of the clip that isn't being sufficiently addressed; can we please talk about this assertion?) Then the cans of soup become bags of soup, which protesters claim are for their families, which the media repeats, de facto protecting very dangerous protesters on the grounds that they are simply people trying to feed their families.
And because Trump already seems to equate anyone who is in favor of racial justice with Antifa — and because Antifa is, in his mind, equivalent to bloodthirsty anarchists out to destroy the world but who also operate in a very systematic and organized way and who also just want to provide their families with soup — the whole thing got a little out of hand, in the best possible way.
Examples
Anyway, because I'm very busy at Antifa HQ writing this up, can somebody let this person in:
Molly Bradley
1. Education Is Vital
The meme
Back in 2017, a high school student shared his laptop screen with one of his peers to watch the show "Family Guy" during class. She tweeted the interaction and cheekily captioned it "Education is vital," and it scored thousands of retweets.
Three years later, the meme was reborn after a Keira Knightley stan tweeted a photoshopped variation, this time with a scene from "Pride and Prejudice."
This reimagined tweet also blew up — inspiring a slew of other humorous copycats and once again, the meme was given new legs.
Examples
James Crugnale
