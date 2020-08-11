The World's Last Blockbuster Is Now An Airbnb And It Looks Downright Cozy
LIKE STEPPING BACK INTO THE '90S

· Updated:

Do you have nostalgia for renting movies at your local Blockbuster? Well, you're in luck — because now you can spend the night in one!

The world's last remaining Blockbuster, located in Bend, Oregon, is hosting an end-of-the-summer sleepover via Airbnb as "an appreciation for all that the local community has done to support the last-of-its-kind store during these difficult times."

Store manager Sandi Harding invites guests to "let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite '90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era."

To commemorate the news, Blockbuster tweeted for the first time in 6 years.

Here's what you're getting when you sign up.

Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb
Courtesy of Airbnb


[Via Airbnb]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

