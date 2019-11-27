Want more stories like this?

MATTERS OF INSECURITY

I'm an information security consultant. I'm pissed off at the state of information security. I'm pissed off that our tooling is falling behind. I'm pissed off that my clients don't seem to take it seriously, and I'm pissed off that the vendors don't seem to want to help.