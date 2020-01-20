This Line Of Heavily Armed Protesters In Richmond, Virginia Just Keeps On Going
With Virginia poised to enact new gun control regulations, thousands of gun-toting protestors arrived at the state capitol building in Richmond on Monday for a gun rights rally.
Video and photos from the rally show hundreds of attendees decked out in tactical gear and carrying rifles (at least one was seen with a sniper rifle). This video from Ned Oliver captures the scene:
Virginia governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the rally, as the FBI warned of credible threats of violence. You can follow news from the rally here.