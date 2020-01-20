THAT'S A LOT OF GUNS

With Virginia poised to enact new gun control regulations, thousands of gun-toting protestors arrived at the state capitol building in Richmond on Monday for a gun rights rally.

Video and photos from the rally show hundreds of attendees decked out in tactical gear and carrying rifles (at least one was seen with a sniper rifle). This video from Ned Oliver captures the scene:


Virginia governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the rally, as the FBI warned of credible threats of violence. You can follow news from the rally here.

LET'S BE RATIONAL ABOUT THIS

Studies have shown that humans are a lot more irrational than we think. That's caused no small amount of hand-wringing: Humans were supposed to be "the rational animal"! Are we instead just doomed to keep making lots of terrible decisions? New research says there's another way to look at it.