With Virginia poised to enact new gun control regulations, thousands of gun-toting protestors arrived at the state capitol building in Richmond on Monday for a gun rights rally.

Video and photos from the rally show hundreds of attendees decked out in tactical gear and carrying rifles (at least one was seen with a sniper rifle). This video from Ned Oliver captures the scene:

Here's a line of heavily armed rally attendees outside the VA Capitol pic.twitter.com/ze2ZUYf0SR — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) January 20, 2020

I'm in Richmond for today's gun rally. Will be updating throughout the day. Stay safe everybody. pic.twitter.com/SzmhraTW8E — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) January 20, 2020



Virginia governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the rally, as the FBI warned of credible threats of violence. You can follow news from the rally here.