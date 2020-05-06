A Fascinating Visualization Of How Long It Took Americans To Adopt New Technologies From 1900 To 2019
How quickly have Americans adopted technologies over the past millennium? As we continue to live increasingly digitally connected lives, it seems like certain automations take off quickly, while others take generations to become accepted by the masses.
Redditor _DTM- crunched the numbers from various datasets chronicling historical adoption of technology and put together an eye-opening animated racing bar chart showing how long it took different innovations to become ubiquitous:
[OC] Technology Adoption in the US from r/dataisbeautiful
[Via Reddit]