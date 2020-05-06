EBOOK READERS STILL NOT A THING

How quickly have Americans adopted technologies over the past millennium? As we continue to live increasingly digitally connected lives, it seems like certain automations take off quickly, while others take generations to become accepted by the masses.

Redditor _DTM- crunched the numbers from various datasets chronicling historical adoption of technology and put together an eye-opening animated racing bar chart showing how long it took different innovations to become ubiquitous:

[OC] Technology Adoption in the US from r/dataisbeautiful


[Via Reddit]

