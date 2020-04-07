Here's A 150-Foot Long Silly String-Like Creature Scientists Discovered Near Australia
Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured stunning footage of a massive siphonophore off the western coast of Australia. Their R/V Falkor, a oceanographic research vessel, was exploring deep sea canyons, when it discovered the unusually large underwater creature.
The most frequently asked question asked to the scientists about the discovery is "How big is it?"
…We don't have exact size, but the #ROV pilot used #SuBastian and its lasers to estimate the size: this siphonophore's outer ring measured in at 15m (49ft) diameter, so just that ring *alone* seems to be approximately 47m (154ft)!
[Via CNET]