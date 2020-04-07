Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured stunning footage of a massive siphonophore off the western coast of Australia. Their R/V Falkor, a oceanographic research vessel, was exploring deep sea canyons, when it discovered the unusually large underwater creature.

The most frequently asked question asked to the scientists about the discovery is "How big is it?"

…We don't have exact size, but the #ROV pilot used #SuBastian and its lasers to estimate the size: this siphonophore's outer ring measured in at 15m (49ft) diameter, so just that ring *alone* seems to be approximately 47m (154ft)!

Check out this beautiful *giant* siphonophore Apolemia recorded on #NingalooCanyons expedition. It seems likely that this specimen is the largest ever recorded, and in strange UFO-like feeding posture. Thanks @Caseywdunn for info @wamuseum @GeoscienceAus @CurtinUni @Scripps_Ocean pic.twitter.com/QirkIWDu6S — Schmidt Ocean (@SchmidtOcean) April 6, 2020

[Via CNET]