STRUNG ALONG

Digg · Updated:

Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute captured stunning footage of a massive siphonophore off the western coast of Australia. Their R/V Falkor, a oceanographic research vessel, was exploring deep sea canyons, when it discovered the unusually large underwater creature. 

The most frequently asked question asked to the scientists about the discovery is "How big is it?"

…We don't have exact size, but the #ROV pilot used #SuBastian and its lasers to estimate the size: this siphonophore's outer ring measured in at 15m (49ft) diameter, so just that ring *alone* seems to be approximately 47m (154ft)!

[Via CNET]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample