It seems like everything from our childhood is coming back these days, and that includes Polly Pockets, the pocket-size dollhouse toys that were all the rage in the '90s.

Toy review site The Toy Zone, partnering with CGI artist Jan Koudela, has created a new line of Polly Pockets that reimagine what these miniature toys would look like if they were shaped like famous residences in popular culture.

Here, for instance, is an unofficial "Friends" Polly Pocket that's a mashup of Monica's West Village apartment and Central Perk.

And here's the Simpsons' residence, which matches the color scheme of the TV show perfectly.

Here's Bilbo Baggins's house in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise.

And the Byers' residence from "Stranger Things," which cleverly combines their rooms with the Upside Down.

The amount of detail nestled in this "Royal Tenenbaums" Polly Pocket is amazing, and it incorporates key rooms and props from the movie, including the tent where Margot and Richie Tenenbaum share a pivotal scene together.

But our favorite is definitely the Overlook Hotel from "The Shining," which includes nightmarish settings such as the hedge maze and the "Come play with us" hotel hallway.



