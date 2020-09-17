POLLY-AMOROUS

· Updated:

It seems like everything from our childhood is coming back these days, and that includes Polly Pockets, the pocket-size dollhouse toys that were all the rage in the '90s.

Toy review site The Toy Zone, partnering with CGI artist Jan Koudela, has created a new line of Polly Pockets that reimagine what these miniature toys would look like if they were shaped like famous residences in popular culture.

Here, for instance, is an unofficial "Friends" Polly Pocket that's a mashup of Monica's West Village apartment and Central Perk.

Courtesy of The Toy Zone

And here's the Simpsons' residence, which matches the color scheme of the TV show perfectly.

Courtesy of The Toy Zone

Here's Bilbo Baggins's house in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise.

Courtesy of The Toy Zone

And the Byers' residence from "Stranger Things," which cleverly combines their rooms with the Upside Down.

Courtesy of The Toy Zone

The amount of detail nestled in this "Royal Tenenbaums" Polly Pocket is amazing, and it incorporates key rooms and props from the movie, including the tent where Margot and Richie Tenenbaum share a pivotal scene together.

Courtesy of The Toy Zone

But our favorite is definitely the Overlook Hotel from "The Shining," which includes nightmarish settings such as the hedge maze and the "Come play with us" hotel hallway.

Courtesy of The Toy Zone


[Via The Toy Zone]

Pang-Chieh Ho
Pang-Chieh Ho is an editor at Digg.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

IN HOT WATER

npr.org

Hours before federal police officers cleared a crowded park near the White House with smoke and tear gas on June 1, the lead military police officer in the Department of Defense for the DC region reportedly asked if the DC National Guard had a kind of military heat ray that might be deployed against demonstrators in the nation's capital.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account