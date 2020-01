Of course, it's possible PETA is not being wholly truthful about the NFL blocking the ad, but neither the NFL nor PETA (who decided to "All Species Matter" Colin Kaepernick's message) come out looking too great here:

THIS is the PETA #SuperBowl ad the @NFL apparently didn't want you to see and pressured @FOXSports to snub.



It envisions a world where respect is the right of every being and pays homage to Kaepernick and movements rejecting injustice. https://t.co/kD1osnKhuX #EndSpeciesism pic.twitter.com/clXzU79aZV — PETA (@peta) January 31, 2020



[Via Twitter]