The Gap's Cringeworthy Attempt To Bring America Together, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'

Each day on twitter there is one main character. The goal is to never be it — maple cocaine (@maplecocaine) January 3, 2019

Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.

With the US presidential election in full swing, tensions were already high on Twitter, so earning the honor of One Main Character required a little extra effort this week.

This week's characters include a scientist who shared a poorly received cartoon, a woman using the election to poke fun at her murder trial, a retail company failing to read the room and an overly enthusiastic spiritual advisor.

Sunday

Diana S. Fleischman

The character: Diana S. Fleischman, an evolutionary psychologist.

The plot: Fleischman shared a stick figure cartoon of a Republican man holding hands with a Democratic woman, saying they're still able to be friends "because Bob and Sally are both adults."

The repercussion: Fleischman's tweet was criticized for being obtuse and inspired angry replies from Joe Biden supporters.

This is Bob. Bob is complicit in acts of oppression. This is Sally. Sally cares about other people. But Sally doesn't understand that she and Bob have incompatible values, and she isn't willing to acknowledge that reality or stand up to Bob. Don't be like Bob and Sally. https://t.co/3t07oMyRpL — Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 2, 2020

Sally should tell Bob to kick rocks. She doesn't need to be tolerant of his intolerant views, especially since he wants to deny her bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. https://t.co/U9sXYjooPw — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 2, 2020

pic.twitter.com/tWzXvsIxmg — Matt Miner * BLACK LIVES MATTER * (@MattMinerXVX) November 2, 2020

After the intense drubbing she took from the tweet, Fleischman said she had voted for Biden and that "hate tweeting" wouldn't make anything better.

1- I voted Biden

2- Trump the Nazi has a Jewish daughter & grandchildren and put his Jewish son in law in charge of a middle east peace deal.

3- Millions of Black, Latin, Gay and immigrant Americans are Republican & voting for Trump.

4- Hate tweeting won't make anything better. — Diana S. Fleischman (@sentientist) November 2, 2020

Monday

Amanda Knox

The character: Amanda Knox, the American woman who spent four years in an Italian prison after being convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad but whose conviction was later overturned after a contentious retrial.

The plot: Knox tweeted that the next four years couldn't possibly be as bad as her "four-year study abroad" experience.

Whatever happens, the next four years can't be as bad as that four-year study abroad I did in Italy, right? — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) November 4, 2020

The repercussion: Knox's crass joke was widely criticized as being insensitive to her late roommate's family, regardless of her acquittal.

I can think of a 21-year-old British girl named Meredith Kercher who had a far worse time than you in Italy. Remember her?

How dare you make a joke of it.. you disgusting piece of work. https://t.co/RYL9dfMj6S — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 4, 2020

Everyone: Donald Trump must be the most crass, the most insensitive, the most self absorbed, and the least empathetic person the US has to offer.



Amanda Knox: Hold my beer.... pic.twitter.com/9FxrOkldiC — Hugh Parker (@hughp1970) November 4, 2020

This is so tasteless. Someone is dead. Now whether you did or not isn't even the argument now. You were obviously acquitted, but damn. This is gross. Again, someone is dead. — Ifrah (@ifkanoolow) November 4, 2020

Knox defended the joke, saying she was allowed to kid around about her own trauma.

Occasionally I joke about my wrongful conviction & imprisonment in Italy. I'm allowed to joke about my own trauma. I didn't joke about the Kercher's. I didn't kill Meredith. Rudy Guede did, & you know it. Stop exploiting Meredith's name to victim blame me. You're pathetic. https://t.co/z1Ecu8GLpx — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) November 4, 2020

Tuesday

The Gap

The character: The GAP, a clothing retailer popular in the '90s.

The plot: On Tuesday, the social media account of the apparel brand tweeted out an animated GIF of a half-blue, half-red hoodie and captioned it "The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward."

The repercussion: The tweet turned out to be a huge miscalculation and the clothing retailer was mocked mercilessly for their call to unity.

thanks @gap i'm gonna wear this on the battlefield in the civil war to symbolize how we should all be getting along better pic.twitter.com/vWUbo8aSzb — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) November 4, 2020

funniest genre of brand scandals are the tweets no one asked for that gets them in trouble. why did gap feel it was best suited to calm a nation on edge in the first place https://t.co/paUUptZR6N — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 4, 2020

The company took down the tweet and, to add insult to injury, conceded that they didn't even sell the controversial dual color hoodie.

"From the start we have been a brand that bridges the gap between individuals, cultures and generations," the company told the New York Times. "The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all."

At the end of the day, The Gap did succeed in bringing the country together to all say "silence, brand."

Thursday

Paula White

The character: Paula White, President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor.

The plot: White performed an extremely effervescent prayer calling for divine intervention in Trump's reelection bid.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

The repercussion: White's chants, shared by Right Wing Watch, instantly went viral, inspiring the internet to make dance remixes and memes of her rhythmic chanting.

#PaulaWhite totally gets it ! pic.twitter.com/73Stmhms51 — Felieze 🌷🌍 👊🏽👊🏼 #PTC lid sneer en snaai (@FeliesMadretsma) November 5, 2020

When the Angels in Africa heard Paula White praying. pic.twitter.com/8RZlCK4c5t — Kevín (@KevOnStage) November 5, 2020

