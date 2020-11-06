The Gap's Cringeworthy Attempt To Bring America Together, And More Of This Week's 'One Main Character'
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
With the US presidential election in full swing, tensions were already high on Twitter, so earning the honor of One Main Character required a little extra effort this week.
This week's characters include a scientist who shared a poorly received cartoon, a woman using the election to poke fun at her murder trial, a retail company failing to read the room and an overly enthusiastic spiritual advisor.
Sunday
Diana S. Fleischman
The character: Diana S. Fleischman, an evolutionary psychologist.
The plot: Fleischman shared a stick figure cartoon of a Republican man holding hands with a Democratic woman, saying they're still able to be friends "because Bob and Sally are both adults."
The repercussion: Fleischman's tweet was criticized for being obtuse and inspired angry replies from Joe Biden supporters.
After the intense drubbing she took from the tweet, Fleischman said she had voted for Biden and that "hate tweeting" wouldn't make anything better.
Monday
Amanda Knox
The character: Amanda Knox, the American woman who spent four years in an Italian prison after being convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad but whose conviction was later overturned after a contentious retrial.
The plot: Knox tweeted that the next four years couldn't possibly be as bad as her "four-year study abroad" experience.
The repercussion: Knox's crass joke was widely criticized as being insensitive to her late roommate's family, regardless of her acquittal.
Knox defended the joke, saying she was allowed to kid around about her own trauma.
Tuesday
The Gap
The character: The GAP, a clothing retailer popular in the '90s.
The plot: On Tuesday, the social media account of the apparel brand tweeted out an animated GIF of a half-blue, half-red hoodie and captioned it "The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward."
The repercussion: The tweet turned out to be a huge miscalculation and the clothing retailer was mocked mercilessly for their call to unity.
The company took down the tweet and, to add insult to injury, conceded that they didn't even sell the controversial dual color hoodie.
"From the start we have been a brand that bridges the gap between individuals, cultures and generations," the company told the New York Times. "The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity. It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all."
At the end of the day, The Gap did succeed in bringing the country together to all say "silence, brand."
Thursday
Paula White
The character: Paula White, President Donald Trump's spiritual advisor.
The plot: White performed an extremely effervescent prayer calling for divine intervention in Trump's reelection bid.
The repercussion: White's chants, shared by Right Wing Watch, instantly went viral, inspiring the internet to make dance remixes and memes of her rhythmic chanting.
Did we miss any main characters? Please send them to [email protected].