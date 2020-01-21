Want more stories like this?

READY, SET, FIGHT

7 diggs ribbonfarm.com

A beef-only thinker is someone you cannot simply talk to. Anything that is not an expression of pure, unqualified support for whatever they are doing or saying is received as a mark of disrespect and a provocation to conflict.

LET'S BE RATIONAL ABOUT THIS

2 diggs vox.com

Studies have shown that humans are a lot more irrational than we think. That's caused no small amount of hand-wringing: Humans were supposed to be "the rational animal"! Are we instead just doomed to keep making lots of terrible decisions? New research says there's another way to look at it.