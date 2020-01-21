Mountain Lion Has A Moment Of Doubt Before Demolishing A Deer Decoy
"There's something odd about this prey, but I can't put my paw on it."
[Via Reddit]
The state said Michelle Heale shook the baby to death, but some experts say her conviction was based on debunked science.
The martian radiation environment is a problem for human explorers that cannot be overstated.
Put in your sex, the decade you were born, and start entering your name below. I'll try to guess your full name before you're done.
Sixty years ago, a sharecropper's son invented a technology to identify faces. Then the record of his role all but vanished. Who was Woody Bledsoe, and who was he working for?
Nobody could build a product as janky and thoughtless as HBO Now if they understood the real job that users hire streaming video services.
Ruto the cat really wanted to smack Howie the dog. And she *nearly* thought better of it.
When treated at military hospitals, civilians can end up with tens of thousands of dollars in debt that the federal government relentlessly tries to collect.
You may have heard Sedaris on "This American Life," or read his essays in the New Yorker, but "Calypso" might just be his strongest work to date.
And then he goes right back to looking at his phone, like a true millennial.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Polygon compiled some of the highlights, ranging from funny stories from the set to broader philosophical musings.
This elephant in Sri Lanka is aware that it's in an upscale spot and is trying to be on its best behavior.
Animals, we know, typically lack the hang-ups that make human mating so difficult. You won't find a bonobo moping around, stewing in jealousy.
Let this be a lesson that if your 3-year-old wants a pet goat, they probably aren't old enough to be making those types of decisions yet.
Using a technique akin to echolocation, scientists were able to map the region around a distant black hole's event horizon in unprecedented detail.
Do you want to visit Hallstatt? Officials say too many tourists — many of them fans of the blockbuster film — are coming to the 16th-century village just to take pictures.
Why is she wearing cutoff gloves? Why does she throw the salt like that? We have questions (although we do know how to make lasagna now).
Some states have more cows than people. Here's what that tells us about representation.
A beef-only thinker is someone you cannot simply talk to. Anything that is not an expression of pure, unqualified support for whatever they are doing or saying is received as a mark of disrespect and a provocation to conflict.
The visualization drives home just how barren much of the western United States is compared to the east, and also highlights the effects of agriculture across the country.
Strictly-enforced quiet, bright lighting and scarce opportunities for eye contact? No thanks.
After returning to her parked car, a woman was curious why there wasn't snow on her car following a blizzard and made a shocking discovery — she left the passenger window down by mistake.
In 1961, Leonid Rogozov, the only doctor stationed at the Soviet Antarctic station on the Sixth Soviet Antarctic Expedition, removed his own appendix during an emergency operation.
For years, Hollywood took her for granted. Here's the inside story of how J.Lo made invincibility her brand, Oscars be damned.
Seneca Village was a thriving community for African Americans in New York City — until it was destroyed to make way for Central Park.
The unveiling of new US Space Force uniforms has led some spectators to observe that these green, tan and brown outfits would serve well on battlefields like the forest moon of Endor, a fictional setting from Star Wars.
Playing hooky is just as contagious as the flu on some days during the year.
This dog loves getting his teeth cleaned by his owner.
If the fast-fashion giant is going to survive bankruptcy, its idiosyncratic owners might have to give up control.
Ring offers a front-door view of a country where millions of Amazon customers use Amazon cameras to watch Amazon contractors deliver Amazon packages.
Darth Vader is made hysterical when his lines are dubbed over with Frank Costanza's hilariously cantankerous catch phrases from "Seinfeld."
While bottlings exclusive to duty-free have mostly dried up, there are still a few great spirits deals and discoveries to be had.
An artist goes looking for his past in a Cold War ghost town, which was simply called 404.
This Compaq Presario CDS is what you'd get for $3,000 back in the day and it brought so much joy to people's hearts.
For the past two years, climbing has been enjoying a boom in popularity. In 2018, the Guardian declared that the sport had gone from niche activity to "worldwide sensation."
Residents of Celles in France were evicted so their village could be flooded. Then, it wasn't.
Retired Navy SEAL Jocko Willink goes over popular war movies and gives a breakdown of how realistic things are being depicted.
For decades, with little public notice, Native women and girls have gone missing or been found murdered. The disappearance of Selena Not Afraid is showing how much things are changing.
A new book tells the story of how the creative team at Blizzard made the most of their disadvantages.
The destruction of the Falcon 9 rocket was a planned part of a test to assess the Crew Dragon spacecraft's emergency escape system, so you can watch this without feeling bad.
Studies have shown that humans are a lot more irrational than we think. That's caused no small amount of hand-wringing: Humans were supposed to be "the rational animal"! Are we instead just doomed to keep making lots of terrible decisions? New research says there's another way to look at it.
Britons are skipping the heated pool and rediscovering the pleasures of lakes, rivers, and seas — even in winter.
You may not have realised it, but for a brief time a few days ago, you were no longer inhabiting the Earth. You were actually inhabiting a giant, rapidly spinning sandwich.
With Virginia poised to enact new gun control regulations, thousands of gun-toting protestors arrived at the state capitol building in Richmond on Monday for a gun rights rally.
It was as terrifying as it sounds
The number of confirmed cases tripled over the weekend and it's now clear that the virus is spread by human-to-human contact.