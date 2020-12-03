👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch
I Am Going To Create An Environment That Is So Toxic, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked
SUE SYLVESTER TO THE RESCUE

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Spotify Wrapped, look who decided to come out of their room, I am going to create an environment that is so toxic, they don't know I… and thank you for changing my life.

5. Look Who Decided To Come Out Of Their Room

The meme

With Thanksgiving dinner fresh in everyone's mind, someone decided to unearth a years-old image macro of a large family seated at a dinner table looking toward the camera.

According to KnowYourMeme, the photograph originates from a website called MyFamilyDinnerProject.org, a nonprofit initiative to encourage families to eat at the dinner table together. The goofy earnestness of the picture made it ripe for memeing, and it originally made its way around 4chan and other dark corners of the internet before being discovered by Twitter user Reagan. 

Reagan imagined this family giving one of its socialist family members a hard time.

Soon after, others were joining in on the fun with other hilarious captions.


Examples

James Crugnale

4. Thank You For Changing My Life

The meme

An offshoot of the popular Wojak character universe, this is a meme of gratitude, at least in part. In it, an affectionate statement aimed at one of life's simple pleasures is met with a banal response. It's literally a meme, after all.


Examples

Adwait Patil

3. Spotify Wrapped

The meme

As is tradition, Spotify on Tuesday rolled out its customized end-of-year review for subscribers. Despite people's varied taste in music, however, reactions fell along remarkably similar lines: namely, feeling exposed.


Examples

Apple Music subscribers, on the other hand, just felt left out.

Jon-Michael Poff

2. They Don't Know I…

The meme

In late December, memes of a Wojak character standing in the corner of a room watching other people have fun at a party began to circulate on social media. Usually captioned, "You don't know I…" the meme reveals the internal monologue of the Wojac as he wistfully looks on at the merriment unfolding around him. Some of the memes highlight the feelings of isolation one might feel at a party, while others contain more comical and eccentric thoughts that sometimes pop up when one's brain wanders.


Examples

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. I Am Going To Create An Environment That Is So Toxic

The meme

This meme is as old as — well, as old as the episode of "Glee" from which the screencap comes. It's Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester, a cheerleading coach at the high school where the show takes place. In the scene in question, from the first season of the show, she's plotting to bring down the school's glee club by turning its members against each other.

The meme has popped up a lot this year in particular, and it's lived many different lives. Sometimes it's presented as-is with a Twitter caption that suggests an alternate "toxic environment":

And sometimes the caption on the image itself is whittled down to a few of its letters to say something else:

But increasingly, people are liberally editing and writing over the photo's caption to say entirely different things, to suit any scenario at all. And, somehow, the image is still perfectly apt: there's just something about Jane Lynch's antagonistic yet authoritative expression that is extremely comical and endlessly adaptable.

One particular way the meme iterated this week was to capture the way moms tell stories, or generally behave.


Examples

But beyond that, people have just been enjoying riffing on this meme anew.

And as always, the best part of any meme's life is when it proves itself adaptable enough to mirror any and all other new memes or news items that appear on the scene.

Thank you, Sue.

Molly Bradley

And if you're hungry for more memes, here's last week's "The Week's Best Memes, Ranked" article, where we rank a mysterious monolith in Utah, when your circle small but y'all crazy, Clifford the Big Red Dog and Paulie Walnuts shooting at things.

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

HORN IN THE FLESH

6 diggs wellcomecollection.org

Surgeon and royal doctor Ambroise Paré was one of the leading medical figures of the 16th century. In his final decade he was drawn into a protracted debate about the use of unicorn horn in medicine, where his clear voice of reason spoke out against unproven quack remedies of the time.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample