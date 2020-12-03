I Am Going To Create An Environment That Is So Toxic, And This Week's Other Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream and instead just bounce around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

Enter our recurring feature, Memes, Ranked. This week, we've got Spotify Wrapped, look who decided to come out of their room, I am going to create an environment that is so toxic, they don't know I… and thank you for changing my life.

5. Look Who Decided To Come Out Of Their Room

The meme

With Thanksgiving dinner fresh in everyone's mind, someone decided to unearth a years-old image macro of a large family seated at a dinner table looking toward the camera.

According to KnowYourMeme, the photograph originates from a website called MyFamilyDinnerProject.org, a nonprofit initiative to encourage families to eat at the dinner table together. The goofy earnestness of the picture made it ripe for memeing, and it originally made its way around 4chan and other dark corners of the internet before being discovered by Twitter user Reagan.

Reagan imagined this family giving one of its socialist family members a hard time.

"aha the socialist finally emerges from its bedroom haha we're kidding.. come take a seat, honey" pic.twitter.com/UUwWX9Y5Xa — Reagan (@ReagansTweets) November 26, 2020

Soon after, others were joining in on the fun with other hilarious captions.



Examples



"look who decided to come out of their room!" pic.twitter.com/IKaej1cdTr — Courtney O'Donnell (@thisiscourtnay) November 27, 2020

"Look who decided to come out of their room!" pic.twitter.com/q4ybpRCWi2 — potato bun (@911wench) November 30, 2020

"Well look who decided to Pokémon come out of their room" pic.twitter.com/Lmvm6zub9X — KELGORE / kandi richter (@KelgoreTrout) November 30, 2020

Look who finally came out of their room! pic.twitter.com/6JApH2jkgm — The Nerd in the Nutshell (@nerdinnutshell) November 29, 2020

James Crugnale

4. Thank You For Changing My Life

The meme

An offshoot of the popular Wojak character universe, this is a meme of gratitude, at least in part. In it, an affectionate statement aimed at one of life's simple pleasures is met with a banal response. It's literally a meme, after all.



Examples



it really does be like that pic.twitter.com/GIokbP2ZYv — pauline (@versacemuses) December 1, 2020

Adwait Patil

3. Spotify Wrapped

The meme

As is tradition, Spotify on Tuesday rolled out its customized end-of-year review for subscribers. Despite people's varied taste in music, however, reactions fell along remarkably similar lines: namely, feeling exposed.



Examples



Spotify wrapped is like u are a pioneer and a connoisseur of new music and u discovered 5,099 unknown artists this year btw ur top song is by Doja Cat — helena (@freshhel) December 2, 2020

my spotify wrapped to me: pic.twitter.com/mP8CW7Mbgi — jianna justice (@jiannajustice) December 2, 2020

me: "my spotify wrapped is going to be great this year"



me when I see all the basic songs on my spotify wrapped: #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/jeUq6vh4HF — Eliott💥 (@CaseForTheFBI) December 2, 2020

reading my spotify list being like omg wait i love these songs — charlie (@chunkbardey) December 2, 2020

was i ok on the 2nd of august pic.twitter.com/whkTOlF3pN — 𝕕𝕖𝕧 🕯 (@venicebitch666) December 2, 2020

spotify wrapped every single year pic.twitter.com/eEWd6dh1Bj — kat ᵈᶦˢʳᵉˢᵖᵉᶜᵗᶠᵘˡ (@dfnclessangeI) December 1, 2020

Apple Music subscribers, on the other hand, just felt left out.

apple music users seeing everyone post their #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/mjVe7Stw6h — H² (@squaredshih) December 2, 2020

Jon-Michael Poff

2. They Don't Know I…

The meme

In late December, memes of a Wojak character standing in the corner of a room watching other people have fun at a party began to circulate on social media. Usually captioned, "You don't know I…" the meme reveals the internal monologue of the Wojac as he wistfully looks on at the merriment unfolding around him. Some of the memes highlight the feelings of isolation one might feel at a party, while others contain more comical and eccentric thoughts that sometimes pop up when one's brain wanders.



Examples



pic.twitter.com/jz6TPwRH47 — uwu i look just like buddy holly (@lilgrapefruits) November 29, 2020

BJ Pang-Chieh Ho

1. I Am Going To Create An Environment That Is So Toxic

The meme

This meme is as old as — well, as old as the episode of "Glee" from which the screencap comes. It's Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester, a cheerleading coach at the high school where the show takes place. In the scene in question, from the first season of the show, she's plotting to bring down the school's glee club by turning its members against each other.

The meme has popped up a lot this year in particular, and it's lived many different lives. Sometimes it's presented as-is with a Twitter caption that suggests an alternate "toxic environment":

the inventor of plastic: pic.twitter.com/6hucFpwqZL — giabuchi lastrassi (@jaboukie) July 1, 2020

And sometimes the caption on the image itself is whittled down to a few of its letters to say something else:

Romulus circa 753BCE: pic.twitter.com/Og8BuHZWBU — the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) November 28, 2020

But increasingly, people are liberally editing and writing over the photo's caption to say entirely different things, to suit any scenario at all. And, somehow, the image is still perfectly apt: there's just something about Jane Lynch's antagonistic yet authoritative expression that is extremely comical and endlessly adaptable.

One particular way the meme iterated this week was to capture the way moms tell stories, or generally behave.



Examples



My mom when I'm telling a story that has nothing to do with her https://t.co/HstynmUQGu pic.twitter.com/ckucspTWmV — Hulu's Alex Collyard (@alexcollyard) November 28, 2020

My mom on Facebook pic.twitter.com/awgj7dFX7J — Technically a Millennial (@JustinCentric) November 27, 2020

But beyond that, people have just been enjoying riffing on this meme anew.

shakespeare writing all of his plays pic.twitter.com/Ge02ogduWo — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) November 28, 2020

Charles Dickens in 1843: pic.twitter.com/TVc0BYRBJM — John Robert Allman (@Johnny_Allman) November 28, 2020

restaurants creating outdoor dining spaces in the winter pic.twitter.com/aiTLCGZlpU — blackpilled santa claus (@abby___spinach) November 28, 2020

the post movie Q&A pic.twitter.com/0drboP27Z3 — Matt Erspamer (@erspamer_matt) November 30, 2020

Hilary Duff in 2009 pic.twitter.com/uDxEkuoGh3 — Alexander Wright (@alyoshawright) November 29, 2020

And as always, the best part of any meme's life is when it proves itself adaptable enough to mirror any and all other new memes or news items that appear on the scene.

Thank you, Sue.

Molly Bradley

