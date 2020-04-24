IMAGINE ALL THE INFLUENCERS LEAVING US ALONE

Remember the celebrity "Imagine" video that came out what feels like several years ago at this point? Well, it looks like it continues to inspire. A bunch of people we couldn't identify if we tried (and we won't) got together to lipsync to an extraordinarily saccharine recording of (the already extraordinarily saccharine) "We Are The World." And folks… it's bad.

Some lifestyle influencers got together and made their version of an "Imagine" video pic.twitter.com/xDF9IyCdHF — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 24, 2020

At least it has provoked a lot of excellent responses that help offset the pain of watching the video.

is this the same group of girls from the matching tan boots in fall photo — laura lux (@DarthLux) April 24, 2020

I am worried that all these women seem to share a single set of eyebrows between them. — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) April 24, 2020

To their credit, though, the video is for charity, so… donate, I guess?

They are at least raising $ for charity pic.twitter.com/IQF1NIDw7M — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 24, 2020

[Via Twitter]