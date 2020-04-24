The Secondhand Embarrassment You Will Feel Watching These Influencers' Version Of The Celeb 'Imagine' Video Is Way Too Much To Handle
Remember the celebrity "Imagine" video that came out what feels like several years ago at this point? Well, it looks like it continues to inspire. A bunch of people we couldn't identify if we tried (and we won't) got together to lipsync to an extraordinarily saccharine recording of (the already extraordinarily saccharine) "We Are The World." And folks… it's bad.
At least it has provoked a lot of excellent responses that help offset the pain of watching the video.
To their credit, though, the video is for charity, so… donate, I guess?
