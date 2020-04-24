IMAGINE ALL THE INFLUENCERS LEAVING US ALONE

Remember the celebrity "Imagine" video that came out what feels like several years ago at this point? Well, it looks like it continues to inspire. A bunch of people we couldn't identify if we tried (and we won't) got together to lipsync to an extraordinarily saccharine recording of (the already extraordinarily saccharine) "We Are The World." And folks… it's bad.

At least it has provoked a lot of excellent responses that help offset the pain of watching the video.

To their credit, though, the video is for charity, so… donate, I guess?

