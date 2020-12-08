Apple Just Announced The AirPods Max And The Internet Pointed And Laughed
Today Apple announced the launch of a new product: over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Max that cost an outrageous $549.
Here's what they look like:
The headphones come with a Smart Case that is, shall we say, oddly shaped.
The internet's mockery of the AirPods Max was swift and unrelenting, which is unsurprising given the fact that the headphones cost more than an iPhone SE and other noise-canceling headphones from Sony and Bose cost way less.
Some Twitter users ridiculed the product for its price, especially in the middle of a pandemic and economic recession:
Others poked fun at the design of the headphones and Smart Case.
It's hard to say what the demand will be once they become available on December 15. It could be that nobody wants to spend over $500 on a pair of over-the-ear headphones when they can get a good one for under a hundred bucks. Or it could be that the AirPods Max become the new AirPods version one: a tech product that's highly sought-after despite being the butt of the joke on the internet as a rich person product.