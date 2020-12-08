Apple Just Announced The AirPods Max And The Internet Pointed And Laughed

Today Apple announced the launch of a new product: over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Max that cost an outrageous $549.

Here's what they look like:

The headphones come with a Smart Case that is, shall we say, oddly shaped.

The internet's mockery of the AirPods Max was swift and unrelenting, which is unsurprising given the fact that the headphones cost more than an iPhone SE and other noise-canceling headphones from Sony and Bose cost way less.

Some Twitter users ridiculed the product for its price, especially in the middle of a pandemic and economic recession:

"Sorry, I can't hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people." pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020

for $550 those airpods max better give me echolocation like bailey from finding dory pic.twitter.com/oX43yjhdjE — 🎶 ivy home for christmas ❄️ (@sincerelyivy_) December 8, 2020

Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? pic.twitter.com/itghWOxywi — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max prototype for sale, $1,000 OBO no lowballs pic.twitter.com/SKVlC2wMrG — kyan (@KyanKento) December 8, 2020

Others poked fun at the design of the headphones and Smart Case.

In love with the new Apple AirPods Max. Beautiful design and comes in 12 colors. #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/yVcJ5X6fVD — Dr. AJ "Juice" Clarkson (@JuiceClarkson) December 8, 2020

just made this coz it's all i can think about rn well done @apple 👏🏽 👏🏽 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/AcwemVgkFR — HIRA (@hira_) December 8, 2020

The original prototype for AirPods Max 😅 pic.twitter.com/9pnLX1bpuG — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 8, 2020

bro i just got the new airpods max these shits is heat 😤😤😤🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hi3w9u5htQ — gene starwind (@expldingquirks) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max look great with a variety of color options. pic.twitter.com/1RURS2uXLP — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) December 8, 2020

It's hard to say what the demand will be once they become available on December 15. It could be that nobody wants to spend over $500 on a pair of over-the-ear headphones when they can get a good one for under a hundred bucks. Or it could be that the AirPods Max become the new AirPods version one: a tech product that's highly sought-after despite being the butt of the joke on the internet as a rich person product.