Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity."

On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity:

Las Vegas Mayor: " I'd love everything open because I think we've had viruses for years that have been here." (The financial duress is profound. It's so real. And yet this interview is totally insane.) pic.twitter.com/qSN6atlFiL — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2020

Asking about testing, Las Vegas Mayor says they trusted the government about testing atomic weapons in the 1950s and look how that worked out. pic.twitter.com/wEiOVomfyN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 22, 2020

Watch Anderson Cooper own the Mayor of Las Vegas when she pushes to open Vegas to make the casino owners happy again.



Anderson Cooper: "I'm sure the casino owners are very sad." pic.twitter.com/93iZa77hBk — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) April 22, 2020



By the end of the interview, Cooper seemed to have lost his own mind: