The man behind Frank Costanza died on Monday morning at the age of 92. In his honor, we recount his greatest performances as the hollering, red-faced, Steinbrenner-hating father.
After making some critical comments about Teigen and Marie Kondo in an interview, rising star Roman — creator of viral recipes like #thestew and #thecookies, faces her first big backlash.
Look what the cat scared away.
"The good news from head office is that neither of you is going to be furloughed."
Entrants in this year's contest were invited to submit images showcasing the Earth's biodiversity and showing some of the mounting threats to the natural world.
Inexplicable noises, spectral sightings, sudden drops in temperature - something strange is going on at the British Museum.
You just got Puck'd.
It was called "Robot Odyssey," it took me 13 years to finish it, and it sealed my fate as a programmer.
Tracking six infectious disease models to understand where the coronavirus death toll could be headed in the coming weeks
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
Masa takeout is not on Seamless, Caviar, or even the higher-end reservation system, Tock. There are only 20 boxes per week, each designed to feed four people, and orders are taken by email. There is a waiting list.
A Philadelphia Grubhub user's experience ordering from "Pasqually's Pizza & Wings" is a reminder that delivery app restaurants aren't always what they seem.
Amazon Alexa has helped usher in the smart home revolution.
Some mathematicians believed pure mathematics could solve anything, but it turns out that even computers have their limits.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Cuban hired secret shoppers to evaluate the rate at which Dallas businesses were reopening and whether they were following safety protocols. The results are stark.
You don't win six rings in eight years without pissing off a lot of friends and teammates.
In the fight between Ford and Dodge, Ford takes this round.
Slow and steady strengthens the muscles.
The USS Nevada survived Pearl Harbor, Normandy, Okinawa and two nuclear tests — but the recent discovery of its wreckage raises new questions about what ultimately brought it down.
For every action there is an equal and, well, awesome reaction.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
It's a rare view we're getting here, seeing an oil tanker's point-of-view as it navigates through Jacksonville, Florida.
Get ready for the commercial real estate apocalypse.
Welcome to Youngstown, Ohio, home of Chill-Can, the self-chilling beverage container you've probably never heard of. Officials have gambled millions of dollars and demolished a neighborhood for the product. Not one job has been created yet.
The R&B singer would be proud of what the internet has done.
Fiona Apple joined an exclusive club when her album "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" received a real-time perfect score on the most vital and polarizing music publication of its era. How did the distinction come to mean so much?
The US was once at the cutting edge of pandemic prevention. Then Big Pharma took over.
It's an obscure chapter in Cold War history, the time the US's plans to defend the country against Soviet bombers with nuclear missiles went awry.
Ramy Youssef is a Muslim American stand-up comic with his own raunchy HBO special, a Golden Globe-winning TV show, and a new production deal with A24. And it turns out that the road to his barrier-shattering success all started with a surprise case of Bell's palsy.
How 24 pairs of leather pants, a tearaway tutu and red pointe shoes made for a generation's greatest dance movie. The cast and crew of "Center Stage" explain how the iconic ballet film got made.
Chloe Fineman (Spears, Waller-Bridge) and Melissa Villaseñor (Mulaney) have some tips for surviving quarantine life.
People on both ends of the drug supply chain discuss how often they're buying drugs in quarantine, extra safety precautions and the impact of coronavirus on trade.
The picturesque Brant Lake boys' camp, in the Adirondacks, seemed the perfect idyll — until a longtime counselor was accused of child molestation.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Those yellow barriers you see by the side of the highway are designed to crumple safely during a crash and absorb a vehicle's momentum. They're made of a bunch of different materials — so would a huge Rice Krispie square work?
For Sudeep Choudhury, work on merchant ships promised adventure and a better life. But during a voyage in dangerous waters, his fate would come to depend on a band of drug-fueled jungle pirates — and the whims of a mysterious figure called The King.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
This gentle giant has to make an adjustment when he discovers his bed has been occupied.
There are other people who, like Zuck, inaugurated or sped along some paradigm shift in communications and in the process — or as an integral part of the process — wrecked this or that aspect of society.
Trey Kennedy hilariously demonstrates the difference between the beginning of quarantine to now.
If you're a fan of "The Office," you can rewatch the entire series right now… as it might have played out in a world with Slack. That is, as long as people don't ruin it the way people tend to do.
The so-called Thunderspy attack takes less than five minutes to pull off with physical access to a device and it affects any PC manufactured before 2019.
A YouTuber finds a way to hack a domestic oven to cook Neapolitan pizza.
As the possibility that college campuses may not be able to reopen this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic grows, will a handful of elite cyborg universities soon monopolize higher education?
Flying used to be unpleasant. But scarcity, low demand, and public-health risks could make it unbearable.
As the stay-at-home orders continue to wreak havoc on our sanity, some have turned to building extreme obstacle courses for their cats.