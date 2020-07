Christopher Lutter-Gardella built this extraordinary dancing bear puppet and the kids in Powderhorn Park, in South Minneapolis, couldn't be more happy. Here's the giant puppet in action dancing to Stevie Wonder.

In other news, I live on the best block. pic.twitter.com/elbg4hPWOI — molly ACAB peonies (@mollypeonies) July 16, 2020

The puppet is so exquisitely assembled, it can even "bat its eyelashes"

And here's some footage of it with the bear batting her eyes pic.twitter.com/acPqJEe4XJ — molly ACAB peonies (@mollypeonies) July 17, 2020

[Via Twitter]