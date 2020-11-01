What Should I Do After Lying On A Job Application About Going To A Prestigious College, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

What Should I Do After Lying On A Job Application About Going To A Prestigious College, And Then Getting An Interview?

I recently applied for a prestigious company looking to fill a role that's rarely open — and I lied on my resume. Specifically, I lied about where I went to school. The company hires people from top-caliber schools and I thought swapping the name of my college would help me get my foot in the door. The company had already called me in for a series of in-person interviews with key players in the department. My interaction with the team has reinforced my confidence in wanting the job and guilt about lying where I attended college (at least two people have remarked what a wonderful place it is, so it hasn't gone unnoticed). My HR contact just reached out to me and asked me to complete an electronic application and — again — it prompts me to fill in my education credentials. Now that I'm in the final stages of consideration, I'm terrified of the background check revealing the lie and losing this job over it. What should I do?

[Inc.]

Alison Green advises the letter writer to withdraw their application. "There's a very good chance that it will be noticed, and even worse, it might not be noticed until after you've already been working there for a while — meaning that you could end up getting fired from this job in a way that would be very damaging to your reputation," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk For Refusing To Babysit Again After My Sister-In-Law Surprised Me By Leaving Her Kids With Me For Two Weeks?

I LOVE my nieces and nephew. They are the light of my life. My partner and I both want to be child free so I love these kids like they're my own. When we moved to a new house we set up a room for the girls to share when we watch them. I usually offer to watch them for a night so their parents can have a night away from the kids… My brother is out of town on a work trip so his wife is alone with the kids. He's gonna be gone for another 2 weeks. She called and asked if I could watch the kids for a few hours. I agreed and she brought them over. After 5 hours I was getting worried and called my sister in law. Well, she decided to join my brother out of town and she was on a plane and wants me to watch the kids for 2 weeks! I've never watched these kids for longer than 3 days before. I called my Mom and she was mad. She called my sister in law and yelled at her. She called me back and told me to bring the kids over and she'll watch them. My parents are older and my Dad has heart issues so I've stayed close to help with my Dad but it also means that they're high risk. So I told her I'm not doing that and I just watch them. My Mom and Dad have been a huge help. Well yesterday my brother called me and I told him after they get back I won't be watching his kids again. Both him and my sister in law think I'm being dramatic. Her Mom called me and told me parents need a break every now and then. I work have been more than happy to watch them if they gave me a heads up. If they told me how to watch them, showed me how to do it, and told me in advance. I would be more than happy to watch them. My partner and my parents are on my side but I feel like an asshole for telling him I'm never watching his kids again… AITA?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit overwhelmingly agree that the letter writer is not the asshole. "You had absolutely zero warning, and were not given any instruction on how to care for them long term," one of them writes. "I would be furious if I had kids dumped on me for 2 weeks without any kind of notice or instruction." Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Tell My Partner I Think She Made Up Her Fragrance Sensitivity Because It Disappeared After She Lost Her Sense Of Smell?

I began dating "Kara" about a year ago. When we first met, she told me she suffered from migraines, often induced by strong smells. I switched my deodorant and stopped burning scented candles in my home (a big change for me — scented candles had previously helped me control my anxiety). I've changed other things too; we've even left parties early because hosts had plug-in air fresheners. This has been challenging for me, but I do love her and I want her to be well. A month ago, Kara tested positive for COVID after losing her sense of smell and taste. She had some gastrointestinal symptoms, and, without thinking, I sprayed scented air freshener to cover up bathroom smells. Kara couldn't smell the air freshener, and she didn't have a migraine. I feel disconcerted that I've been "cleansing" my life of all scented fragrances for a year, only to realize this is perhaps all in her head. I don't want to bring this up because I don't want to upset her during a difficult time. But I also don't want to raise children with someone who is either a hypochondriac, seeking attention, or unable to exist with the normal fragrances that are part of daily life. Is it worth bringing up with her? Should I seek some sort of medical opinion? Does it matter whether it's all in her head or a legitimate physical response? Please help.

[Slate]

Danny M. Lavery urges the letter writer to set aside their suspicions about the legitimacy of Kara's sensitivity. "Since Kara can no longer smell anything, at least for now, it stands to reason that scents would stop being a significant migraine trigger too," he writes. "I'm not at all inclined to take this sudden change in her migraine triggers as evidence that she'd previously been faking them." Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Make My Coworker Stop Checking Her Cell Phone At Work, Even Though Our Boss Doesn't Care About It?

I am unsure how to handle a co-worker who is constantly on their cellphone (hidden between their legs) during their four-hour work shift. I have reminded them to leave their phone in their car since they have a hard time not checking it or texting during work hours. We have spoken several times about this unacceptable behavior, which improves for two days and then reverts back to using their cellphone as usual. Is this generational acceptable behavior that I am missing? I'm in my mid-50s, and I can live without texting friends and family while I'm supposed to be working, but they seem to need to have their phone in their hands all the time. The manager ignores this behavior, so that's not an avenue I can pursue. Please help.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren encourages the letter writer to focus on their own tasks. "Is there a policy in your employee handbook that forbids the use of cellphones during business hours?" she asks. "If there isn't, this may be the reason your manager is ignoring your co-worker's behavior." Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Force A Conversation With My Stepson After Accidentally Showing Him An Explicit Nude Video Of His Dad?

My husband of 10 years used to travel a bit on business, and we would send each other explicit photos and videos of ourselves. I thought I had hidden all incriminating images in a protected folder on my phone, but, the other night, while I was randomly flicking through old family videos with my husband and 13-year-old stepson, up popped a video of my husband in all his glory, holding himself. There was stunned silence from the two of us, then panicked laughter, while my stepson looked at me with a bemused "busted!" expression. He still seems unconcerned about it, but both of us feel terrible. Should we have a conversation about it, wait to see if he acts any differently towards us, or trust our first instinct, which was to be a bit embarrassed and then pretend it never happened? We're not a prudish household, but we figure that forcing him to talk could make this episode even weirder and more awkward than it already is. What should we do?

[The Guardian]

Pamela Stephenson Connolly counsels the letter writer to drop the subject unless the stepson brings it up again. "He is old enough to put it into context, and if he questions you in the future your job is to simply give a relaxed answer," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

How Can I Get My Lonely Single Friends To Stop Calling Me While I'm Getting Dinner Ready For My Husband?

I am retired but my husband still works. What is the kindest way to tell my mateless friends to quit phoning me around dinner? I understand 5 p.m. is the time of day they can no longer ignore or pretend they are not alone and lonely, but I am always in a rush to get the remainder of my house picked up, myself looking presentable and dinner started. Letting messages go to voice mail is not working.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax questions the letter writer's assertion that voice mail is not working. "If you don't want to talk to your friends at that time, then, um, the easiest possible solution is to let voice mail handle them and to call back at your convenience — this being why voice mail exists," she points out. Read the rest of her answer.

