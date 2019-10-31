This Wildly Difficult Skateboard Trick Is A Work Of Genius (And Very Good Timing)
We can't even stay on one skateboard, but this dude can jump back and forth between two ramps and two skateboards:
[Via Reddit]
Kentucky's bourbon industry is covering its neighbors in black fungus.
A little-known and lightly regulated online school is offering students a three-year degree in the law with just one catch: They won't be allowed to be lawyers after they graduate.
What does a shoe commercial from the mind of the guy behind "Blue Velvet" and "Eraserhead"? That's a very good question.
This man really put his pride aside and dressed in an extremely stunning (and tight) unicorn costume for work.
Happy Halloween. Sleep well!
While searching for the person who grifted me in Chicago, I discovered just how easily users of the short-term rental platform can get exploited.
A motorcyclist captured a distracted driver get caught flagrante delicto by an unmarked police vehicle.
High-budget medieval fantasy swordplay? Sure, sign us up. "The Witcher" comes to Netflix on December 20th.
Plants communicate, nurture their seedlings, and have emotional responses. Why isn't this broader knowledge?
It's not often that you speak truth to power and power responds, "Oops, sorry."
The idea that ESPN8: The Ocho categorized cornhole as "almost a sport" doesn't seem to help the league's credibility.
Get your holiday shopping done right here, online, with Black Friday deals that you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get.
As far as we can tell, this is some sort of mining operation, but honestly the details don't matter — we just want to watch this on repeat.
While there is some truth to Benioff and Weiss' stated reason for parting ways with Lucasfilm, insiders say there is more nuance to the story.
"Who is the new kitten on the block? I'm not sure I like her."
This was not a vote to impeach President Trump — rather, it was a vote to formalize the impeachment proceedings. It passed 232-196.
Apple's new AirPods Pro are out this week. Are they worth the $249 sticker price?
A Halloween light display is enhanced with an EDM classic.
Privacy is rare, quiet hours are sacred, and don't even think about hooking up. Meet the grown-ups who call the glorified dormitories of PodShare home.
If you've ever worked in an office, this will provoke the eeriest déja-vu. The rest of you: be warned.
Forget the 10 hours it can take to charge your Tesla Model X. A new battery, created by researchers at Penn State, can complete a charge in as little as 10 minutes.
Multiple staffers resigned on Wednesday, while the Deadspin comments section has been taken offline, as a fight between writers and G/O Media management escalates.
The fashion industry has embraced this philanthropic model — but it misses the point.
10 seconds!!!
It sounds like science fiction, but the military has worked to overcome and harness gravity since the 1950s.
When something so painfully earnest arrived on the shores of a place drenched in irony, snark, and memes, the ridicule of LoveSync was inevitable.
How a simple math error led to a catastrophic multi-million dollar loss for a Mars orbiter.
Participants in the horror experience at McKamey Manor are waterboarded and forced to eat things, a petition says. The founder says it's all a mind game.
At Mesabi Academy in Buhl, Minnesota, former inmates say boys were forced by employees to battle in a so-called Fight Club — but only in rooms without security cameras.
Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S costs about two times as much as the Tesla Model S, but is it faster?
British Cycling has just unveiled its new track bike, and its radical design makes me think it'll be banned at some point.
All Matt Geiler wanted was to eat up time on the the 10 o'clock newscast in Omaha, Nebraska. He had no idea the internet would turn him into a legend.
It's time to grow up. It's time to go into massive amounts of debt to own this heinous sofa.
If the package gets wrecked, this one is really on the homeowner.
Dozens of horses died at Santa Anita Park last year. So engineer Mick Peterson is deploying everything from sensors to satellites to keep accidents down as the Breeders' Cup approaches.
When a down-and-out doctor in New Castle, PA, finds his rundown mansion is haunted, he pulls the quintessentially American move: opening the house to the public for a fee.
A wrenching decision to end life support, and the unthinkable mistake that devastated not one but two families.
A very good friend helps this skateboarder execute a perfectly gnarly kick flip.
We all try our best to drink responsibly, but hangovers happen. Here, 15 beer industry professionals share the hangover cures they swear by.
Right now, you can snag one of our favorite Lego kits for just 56 bucks. We're not sure how long the discount will be available though, so act fast.
A Washington Nationals fan told FOX 5 DC reporter Sue Palka how he really felt following his team's World Series win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday evening.
Skeuomorphism fell out of fashion a few years ago, but it can still be a helpful device for explaining new or revolutionary digital products to users.
The seven-digit club has a growing membership, but a very select geographic distribution.
We don't deserve these beautiful creatures.
I've spent weeks testing the beta version of the computational photography software on an iPhone 11 Pro against the old camera software on a separate iPhone 11 Pro. Truth is, Deep Fusion works — but only in the strangest scenarios.
Not long ago, blockchain technology was touted as the miracle answer tech was waiting for. Reality has proved a much tougher challenge.