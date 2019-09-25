On Wednesday — less than a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump over allegations that he pressured the President of Ukraine to open an investigation into Joe Biden in exchange for monetary aid — the White House released a readout* from Trump’s call with the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. In it, Trump appears to pressure Zelensky to open an investigation into Biden, while also appearing to hint that future military aid is contingent upon Zelensky’s cooperation.

*It’s worth noting that the transcript is not a verbatim transcript, but rather the “notes and recollections” of notetakers present for the call.





Legal Analysts And Pundits

.@danabrams on Trump-Ukraine transcript: "This is worse than I think people expected."



"This is unambiguous." https://t.co/BWvbmr4PUk pic.twitter.com/46mSXvfLUM — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 25, 2019

Not a good time for a bad (plane) WiFi connection but first, possibly imprudent reaction is that it’s hard to see how the president *doesn’t* get impeached when the transcript has him pressuring Ukraine on Biden. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) September 25, 2019

The sequence is plain. Trump wants Ukraine to be "reciprocal." Zelensky raises his nation's defense needs, and Trump raises his investigation demands, including the request that Ukraine look into Joe and Hunter Biden. This is completely unacceptable. /end — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 25, 2019

I don't think Trump wins re-election with this sort of stuff. People may not think it is impeachable, but people will recognize it is gross. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 25, 2019

Writing at The Atlantic, David Graham parses the “quid pro quo” involved:

Trump appears—as has been alleged—to be engaging in a quid pro quo, asking Zelensky to assist him in pursuing those conspiracy theories, in exchange for help to Ukraine. Trump never puts it in plain terms—he’s too smart, and too experienced in shady business, to do that—but it requires willful blindness to miss what Trump is asking. Trump begins by complaining that things are not “reciprocal” between the United States and Ukraine. Zelensky agrees, and then asks about buying Javelin missiles from the U.S. Trump responds, “I would like you to do us a favor,” and then asks about CrowdStrike. Zelensky says he will, and then Trump requests that he look into Biden. Zelensky, desperate for defense help, seems to have understood precisely what Trump meant.

On Twitter, @nycsouthpaw draws attention to the key portion:

I see a lot of reporters saying there’s not a quid pro quo in here, but like… what if I told you there is? https://t.co/GkWFlgZW91 pic.twitter.com/klmrKYP0W2 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 25, 2019

As the New York Times points out, it’s worth remembering that at the time of the call, Trump had frozen military aid to Ukraine:

At the time of this call, Mr. Trump was holding back hundreds of millions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine that Congress had appropriated to help that country fend off Russian aggression. The two leaders did not directly refer to Mr. Trump’s freezing of the aid or whether he would unfreeze it. However, Mr. Trump referred to large-scale American assistance to Ukraine in this passage….

Over at the National Review, on the other hand, Kyle Smith argues that there’s no smoking gun and that the new details won’t move voters’ opinion:

The transcript shows Trump being Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky trying to ingratiate himself with the big dog by, for instance, mentioning that he stays at Trump hotels. Trump’s conversation is typically scattershot, wandering all over the field, leaving a reasonable listener puzzled about what the takeaways are supposed to be. If I were a major foreign leader and I had such a conversation with Trump, I’d be sure to follow it up by talking to someone with a more linear and lawyerly way of approaching matters.

Republican Leaders

Trump and Republican leaders are sticking to the the “no quid pro quo” defense:

“You don’t see a direct quid pro quo in this.” @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

“He (President Trump) didn’t specifically mention the explicit quid pro quo of…unless you investigate this…we’re going to withhold military aid to you.” Pamela Brown — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

Hmmm… The White House just sent its talking points on Ukraine to House Democrats.



Here are some screenshots, per source. pic.twitter.com/VvNAaqKP3D — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 25, 2019

Senator Lindsey Graham reacts to release of Ukraine phone call transcript: "The Ukrainian president did not feel threatened. He felt fine with what happened. I've read it just like you have. You can make your own decision." https://t.co/bzEi7fhrMZ pic.twitter.com/xS6k4xuQ34 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2019

GOP Sen. Capito in Trump transcript: “I don’t think it rises to the level of an impeachable offense at all. I was expecting much more from the pre-reports. It sounded like the president”



“Much, much, much less hysterical than what we were led to believe” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 25, 2019

Grassley: “no quid pro quo you have to have that to have done anything wrong” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 25, 2019

So far, Mitt Romney is the first prominent GOP Senator to express serious concern:

“It remains troubling in the extreme. It’s deeply troubling,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters Wednesday, when asked about the transcript.

Democratic Leaders

Democratic leaders — particularly those who have championed impeachment — have seized on the details of the call. Politico got reactions from a bunch of Democrats in Congress:

“The release of the memo is devastating for the president’s defenders,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a longtime impeachment advocate who sits on the Judiciary Committee. The call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky is just one piece of a whistleblower’s complaint that the Trump administration has been withholding from Congress — a move that prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and dozens of House Democrats to call for formal impeachment proceedings on Tuesday. “This should shock the conscience of every American — and we still don’t have the full story,” added Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a member of the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees. “The administration continues to illegally withhold the full whistleblower complaint.”

The transcript of the call reads like a classic mob shakedown:



– We do a lot for Ukraine

– There’s not much reciprocity

– I have a favor to ask

– Investigate my opponent

– My people will be in touch



Nice country you got there.



It would be a shame if something happened to her. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 25, 2019

This "transcript" itself is a smoking gun. If this is the version of events the president's team thinks is most favorable, he is in very deep jeopardy. We need to see the full whistleblower complaint and the administration needs to follow the law. Now. https://t.co/b56nLZZpRi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 25, 2019

The President dragged the Attorney General into this mess. At a minimum, AG Barr must recuse himself until we get to the bottom of this matter. #UkraineTranscript https://t.co/lBMsllCafp — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) September 25, 2019

I asked Attorney General Barr in May: did the White House ever ask him to investigate anyone? He wouldn't answer.



Barr needs to come back to Congress and answer that question again. Under oath.



This time, he better have an answer. https://t.co/ybObJ1GC53 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 25, 2019

The so-called “transcript” of Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Zelensky isn’t even close to the whole story and yet it is *still* incriminating. Donald Trump sought foreign help to smear a political rival and influence our elections. He must be impeached. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) September 25, 2019

Senator Joe Manchin, from Trump-friendly West Virginia, took a much more cautious line: