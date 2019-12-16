There were 2.25 million traffic accidents reported in the US from 2016 to 2019. Using this traffic data, Reddit user u/takeasecond created a heat map showing which places in the lower 48 states have had the most severe traffic accidents.

Traffic accidents are color-coded based on the severity of the traffic accidents, which, according to takeasecond, is based on the impact it has on traffic in the reports, from delays of short duration to much longer ones. For a full-sized image of this map, see here.

You can see the outlines of several highways on the map, including California State Route 99, the I-45 and the I-95 — some of the most dangerous roads in the US. According to the map, Atlanta also seems to suffer from frequent traffic accidents, and you can see I-285, an Interstate Highway loop that encircles Atlanta, from the yellow ring surrounding the city on the map.

Interestingly, South Carolina seems to have a higher rate of traffic accidents compared to other states. The discrepancy could perhaps be explained by differences in reporting traffic accidents in South Carolina as opposed to other states. Or it could be that South Carolina is indeed one of the more dangerous states to drive in because of poor road conditions, as some Reddit users have suggested.



[Via Reddit]