Everybody needs a computer in today’s frantic, constantly connected workforce. Even if your company doesn’t give you a computer, they may expect you to do some work on the weekend, for which you’ll probably need a computer. If you’re one of the 36% of Americans currently working in the gig economy, you definitely need one. That’s not to mention the scores of college students who tore into Apple Stores and Best Buys over the past few weeks to pick up a new device for school. They’re probably going to wish they waited until this article.

New computers these days can very easily run you over a grand and while, sure, they come with fancy warranties and maybe some new headphones, but did you ever wonder why so many companies actually incentivize you to buy their laptops? It’s because you can almost always find a better deal.

The refurbishment market is loaded with previously owned devices that have been tested and verified to work just fine. As long as you’re okay with a scuff mark here or there, you can save hundreds on laptops when you buy refurbished. So don’t be fooled.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on refurbished computers available in the Digg Store, from MacBooks to Chromebooks and everything in between.

MacBook Pros

Apple has become synonymous with simplicity, efficiency, and intuitive design and Mac computers were on the forefront of earning that reputation. An especially strong option for anyone working in creative fields, like graphic designers, writers, and editors, MacBooks come loaded with a suite of creative and office programs. Of course, you can always upgrade to your programs of choice. Take a look inside any college classroom, and you’ll very likely be met with a sea of silver MacBooks because they’re fast, reliable, and easy to carry around. (They’re also pretty stylish.)

Desktop Macs

If you’re looking for an at-home computer with a bigger screen that won’t make you strain your eyes or jump back and forth between windows, you could do far worse than an iMac. A stylish, high-powered addition to any home office, these Macs will help you get more done on those work from home days.

MacBook Airs

The MacBook Air is a sleeker and slimmer version of the MacBook Pro. That’s not to say it isn’t just as powerful. While the MacBook Air’s technical specs top out a bit lower than the most elite MacBook Pro, they’re comparable to less expensive MacBook Pro models and often cost quite a bit less. Especially if you buy refurbished. Sleek and lightweight, they’re an especially strong choice for remote workers or travelers who are always on the move.

Chromebooks

Chromebooks are designed for the ultimate ease of use. Built to run on Chrome OS with the Chrome browser built-in, these laptops make it easy to keep all of your accounts aligned and accessible. They’re engineered to fit a modern lifestyle with thousands of apps, virus protection, and cloud backup built-in, and many even come with touchscreens or can be collapsed or stood up for added convenience. With refurbished offerings from brands like Acer, HP, and Dell, it’s hard to go wrong.

