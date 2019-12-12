Eagle Tangles With Octopus, Gets A Lot More Than It Bargained For
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
[Via Facebook]
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
[Via Facebook]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
For the week of December 9th, we have Jameela Jamil's landlord tweet, Silver Kanye and "Marriage Story" memes.
Why some scientists believe the secret to performance enhancement might lie in your next trip to the toilet. (Yes, really.)
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
That's why people say you shouldn't rock the boat.
The console itself looks far more like a PC than we've seen from previous Xbox consoles, and Microsoft's trailer provides a brief glimpse at the new design.
In 2004, an article questioned the lyrics of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." We've been arguing about it ever since.
The comedian explains how he looks at abstract art and how he contextualizes it at the Modern Museum of Art.
Here are our picks for the characters who will stick with us from this decade.
"Dude," I said, catching myself, "we've somehow gotten really old and grumpy."
We all have big dreams. Let's not shatter his.
The prime minister addressed the nation, saying Brexit was now the "irrefutable, irresistible, unarguable decision of the British people."
On a sunny July day in 2018, Alexis Stern learned from police that her murder had apparently been ordered on a website called Camorra Hitmen.
The Nix Mini Color Sensor scans any surface and gives you an instant color match to professional paints. It retails at $99, but you can get it for just $71.40 when you use code MerrySave15 at checkout.
The 2010s were a decade of extreme retail innovation. Instagrammy direct-to-consumer companies sprang up seemingly overnight; hulking businesses like Amazon permeated what felt like every aspect of our shopping lives and iconic brands died.
Get another glimpse of 10 of the historic New York City buildings and cultural institutions lost to demolition in the past decade.
The oceans cover around 70% of the Earth's surface. What would the topography of Earth look like then if we drained our planet of all that water?
To solve the problem of Japan's aging workforce, tech companies have developed exoskeletons that help older workers continue to do heavy manual labour.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Ruiz discussed the controversial Peloton commercial on "The Today Show" — and got a surprise from Ryan Reynolds on set.
The Brazil nut tree plays a critical role in the global climate and weather across South America. Deforestation is putting it all at risk.
How the correspondence between Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Hardwick gave rise to a scandal about the ethics of turning life into art.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A man in the Netherlands was nearly decapitated by a falling crane.
Inside the epic, decades-long battle to tame a lake so swollen it threatens to wipe out an entire city center.
The Tesla Valve was invented by Nikola Tesla, but you (like us) probably hadn't heard of it. Turns out, it's pretty cool!
Poor indoor air quality causes serious health issues. Things can be improved with determination to sniff out the cause of the problem — and some pricey hardware.
It seemed possible that as millennials grew older, at least some would return to a more traditional religious life. But there's mounting evidence that today's younger generations may be leaving religion for good.
"Greater Adria" existed hundreds of millions of years ago— here's what we know about it.
$8.41. That was how much 83-year-old Uri Rafaeli, a retired engineer, in Michigan underpaid his property taxes by in 2014. That was all it took for him to lose his house.
Furry influencers on TikTok are bringing the long-misunderstood subculture to a whole new generation.
Danny DeVito looks back on his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham.
The work was discovered by a gardener, who at first mistook it for trash.
It's believed to be the first time an autonomous freight vehicle has made a cross-country trip, let alone a commercial delivery.
A professor and novelist turns to online dating algorithms for romantic reassurance and finds the peculiar beauty of uncertainty instead.
What is the best Adam Sandler movie? From "Happy Gilmore" to "Uncut Gems," "The Wedding Singer" to "Punch-Drunk Love," the definition of what a good Sandler movie is can be tricky to nail down. We rewatched them all to offer our ranking.
We've got plenty of shampoo, conditioner, soap and moisturizer but why don't hotels also provide toothpaste?
Save 37 percent off this language-learning bundle. Not only will you get a 7-inch tablet and lifetime access to Spanish-language Rosetta Stone, but a grammar guide and dictionary book set are included at no additional cost.
Whether it was self-driving Google cars, Apple's biggest iPhone, Tinder swipes, Netflix hits, Facebook scandals, Elon Musk or Edward Snowden, these were the moments that shaped the decade.
Crows have long been considered cunning. But their intelligence may be far more advanced than we ever thought possible.
Previously only available as an special feature on The Office's season 7 DVD, the full 25-minute version of "Threat Level Midnight" has been uploaded to YouTube.
Ancient folklore in Europe's Alpine region speaks of Krampus, a frightening beast-like creature who looks for naughty children to punish in horrible ways. Cool!
Jubilee Baptist is a quasi-socialist, anti-racist, LGBTQ-affirming church conducting a bold experiment: focusing on debt, work, and freedom from oppression instead of fear and moralism.
There are valid criticisms to be made around Elizabeth Warren's handling of her past claims of her personal history. What's really fascinating is whose imperfect record gets cast as fatally phony, and whose does not.
"The morning after the first day of the storm, the outside of my house looked like this."
Demographics will determine who gets hit worst by automation. Policy will help curb the damage.
Despite the tidy beauty of the image, this was a frustrating year for North Dakota's corn farmers.
A grapefruit truck snafu in Orlando, Florida left hundreds of squished citrus all over the turnpike.
One school. 21 abuse investigations. And the struggle to stop relying on seclusion and restraint.
The famously struggling coworking giant bought Spacious in August, and now it's closing its doors.