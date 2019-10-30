Things got incredibly eventful during Game 6 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros when the umpires called out a controversial runner interference call on Nationals shortstop Trea Turner.

You can see the play Turner was called out on here:

Trea Turner was called out on this play.



"That's a potentially series changing call." – Joe @Buck pic.twitter.com/E3Po7hSNcR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

Turner's dribbler had been fielded by Houston Astros pitcher Brad Peacock, but as you can see from the video, the ball got away from first baseman Yuli Gurriel as Turner clipped his glove running to first base.

Plate umpire Sam Holbrook called out Turner for runner interference based on Rule 5.09(a)(11), essentially making the call that Turner had stepped outside of his lane in his run:

In running the last half of the distance from home base to first base, while the ball is being fielded to first base, he runs outside (to the right of) the three-foot line, or inside (to the left of ) the foul line, and in the umpire's judgment in so doing interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base, in which case the ball is dead; except that he may run outside (to the right of ) the three-foot line or inside (to the left of ) the foul line to avoid a fielder attempting to field a batted ball.

According to reports, Turner was definitely not happy with the call, but his irritation was no match for the fury of Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who flipped out on the umpires so much that he was later ejected from the game.

During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/AZ23MusrNN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

I just want to point out that this meltdown happened during "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" which is not clear on the Fox broadcast, and it's hilarious pic.twitter.com/pHFJwSmLMQ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 30, 2019



But for what it's worth, the Nationals still won 7-2 at the end of the game.



