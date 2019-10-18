Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

For the week of October 14, we have a handful of contenders: Gifted Kids, Earphones Memes, Missing The Bus and “Fucking Mint” TikToks.



4. Missing The Bus

The meme: An ASCII Twitter meme that portrays an unlucky emoji person running for the bus and ultimately missing his or her ride. Missing The Bus tweets are all over Twitter, with hundreds of nearly identical tweets racking up thousands of RTs each.

The examples:

ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ðð'¨ð



ð'¨ ð



ð



ð¶



ð¶ââï¸oh fuck I missed the bus — Prideful Sin ð (@PridefulSinss) October 13, 2019

ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ð ð



ðð'¨ð



ð'¨ ð



ð



ð¶



ð¶ââï¸I didnt wanna go college anyway — maheen dragneel (@mahhheen) October 15, 2019

ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ð ðââï¸



ðð'¨ðââï¸



ð'¨ ðââï¸



ðââï¸



ðââï¸



ðââï¸ I'm so sick of running as fast as I can. Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man. — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 15, 2019

Verdict: These memes are no good. There’s plenty of room to iterate and get creative here. Unfortunately, memers are not doing that, instead opting to just repost the same incredibly relatable but also pretty mundane ASCII cartoon. Weird online behavior if you ask me. But hey, while you’re asking me, nearly all online behavior is weird. Which brings us to…



3. Earphones Memes

The meme: Another simple ASCII meme. There’s an easy-to-follow premise to this one: people in your life ask if you’re okay, and you say yes, but the music you’re listening to tells a different story. The punchline to these memes tend to revolve around specific subculture references, which is part of the fun for these.

The examples:

people: are you ok?



me: yes I'm okay!!!



my earphones:



I'm Not Okay— My Chemical Romance

1:57â"â"â"ââ"â"â"â"3:25

â» â² â...¡ â³ âº

volume: â-â-â-â-â-...â-â- 100% — Brandon Melendez (@onbrandbrandonn) October 14, 2019

people: are you ok?

me: yeah i'm ok ð



my earphones:



from the dining table— harry styles

1:04 â"â"â"ââ"â"â"â"â"â"3:45

â» â² â...¡ â³ âº

volume: â-â-â-â-â-...â-â- 100% — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) October 14, 2019

people: are you ok?

me: yeah i'm ok ð



my airpods:



need you now — lady antebellum

2:13 â"â"â"ââ"â"â"â"â"â"4:10

â» â² â...¡ â³ âº

volume: â-â-â-â-â-...â-â- 100% — yung chenteð²ð½â¡ï¸ð-¤ (@yungchente97) October 17, 2019

people: are you ok?



me: yeah i'm ok ð



my earphones:



silver springs by fleetwood mac

1:22 â"â"â"ââ"â"â"â"â"â"3:27

â» â² â...¡ â³ âº

volume: â-â-â-â-â-...â-â- 100% — best of stevie nicksð (@bestofstevie) October 17, 2019

Boyfriend — Big Time Rush

0:35 â"â"â"ââ"â"â"â"â"â" 3:21

â² â...¡ â³

volume: â-â-â-â-â-...â-â- 100% — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) October 15, 2019

Verdict: Super simple, not the most creative, but still infinitely customizable. There’s always comedy in revealing inner trauma and guilty pleasures, and while not laugh out loud funny, these 100% Volume Earphones memes reveal both in spades.



2. Gifted Kid Memes

The meme: If you keep your eyes peeled to Millennials on Twitter, you might spy a lot of people who lead presumably normal lives complaining about the ***burden*** of being labeled a “gifted kid” early in their academic careers. Over the past few weeks, mounting wave of jokes has taken aim at these nerds.

The examples:

being a "gifted kid" is just the twitter millennial equivalent to "i could've gone pro if it wasn't for my knee injury" — eliza dushku activist (@whifeterrari) October 15, 2019

you're not a burned out gifted kid you're 28 years old — BÉn (@recan_t) October 4, 2019

you're not a "burnt out gifted kid," you just attended an upper middle class suburban elementary school and have clinical depression — Audrey Kaufman (@KaufmanAudrey) October 15, 2019

Ben Shapiro is the kid who was told he was gifted in elementary school and is still riding that ego trip decades later, making him think he has relevant, important insight on sociopolitical issues when really he just has a couple words from the thesaurus memorized — Anne (@ProfaneFeminist) October 11, 2019

Verdict: Damn, this really was not the best week for memes. But Gifted Kids complaining on Twitter always deserve to get roasted a little bit, and we at least got that. Second place this week.



1. Fucking Mint

The meme: A new trend has emerged on TikTok (AKA the place where all the internet’s hottest memes are now) — talking about a terrible thing that happened to you, making the “okay” symbol with your hand in front of the camera and letting out a throaty “fucking mint!” That’s it, that’s the meme.

The examples:

do i constantly make jokes about my own mental health as a coping method to the point where everyone thinks it's not real



that's a secret i'll never tell



xo xo



FuCkInG MINT — Bella xo (@mostlyellsx) October 17, 2019

Verdict: Hilarious. There’s a lot of wild internet energy in these dumb videos. They range from self-deprecating to savagely invasive. The joke is hilarious on video, but can be translated to text. It’s quotable in real life. This is a top notch meme. Thank you TikTok, thank you Gen Z. You both are un-ironically fucking mint.

