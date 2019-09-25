Just because two cities share the same latitude doesn’t mean that their climates are necessarily similar, a fact that’s made evident by this map from Reddit user havedal, which replaces cities and towns in North America with cities from across the Atlantic.

One of the facts that we find the hardest to square from this map is how sunny Rome actually has the same latitude as Chicago, a city known for its harsh winters. There are plenty of other surprises on this map, such as Milwaukee and Marseille being at the same latitude and how much further north cities like London and Hamburg are than we initially thought.

[Via Reddit]