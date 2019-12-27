Dog Falls Head Over Heels In Love With Bag Of Coffee, Will Literally Follow It Wherever It Goes
This is what love looks like. Or rather, this is what caffeine addiction looks like.
[Via Twitter]
The late Silas Warner is barely remembered in gaming, but he did something extraordinary when he made "Castle Wolfenstein," one of the most influential games ever.
The walk-on-turned-lightning rod is more than just a figure in a controversial movie. He's equal parts Walter Mitty and Forrest Gump.
Whatever you're expecting to emerge out of the canvas, it's not that.
She makes a strong case here. She's six and a half and it is her weekend off.
What happens when you develop products to solve problems that don't exist?
As the mall declines, American Dream — a "destination" at the height of capitalism — rises. Welcome to the era of the post-shopping mall.
There's so much torque here it shouldn't be allowed.
GQ's subjective look back at a year that just wouldn't stop.
Video interviews and group texts obtained by The Times show men describing their platoon leader in grim terms.
Local authorities are dumbfounded by a flock of drones that recently began performing nighttime flights over northeast Colorado with no apparent purpose or operators (at least, none they've been able to identify so far).
Rivian's much-hyped electric pickup truck is set to be released sometime next year, and the company is ready to start showing off what it can do.
How superfans of the band built a private — and far more valuable — version of LinkedIn.
It's been a tough day, what with the life-threatening situation and everything.
"Instead of letting the blue bot continue to learn, the red bot hacks the system, falling down and not playing the game as it should."
James Harris Jackson killed Timothy Caughman as "practice" for a mass attack on black men in Times Square.
A roundup of ten of the best feuds from the 2010s. The list includes Donald Trump fighting with Rosie O'Donnell, Drake and Push-T, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian beefing with, well, a lot of other women.
Sometimes all you have to do to devastate your enemy is to use your words.
Over 30 years ago, a group of friends bought some Christmas trees in New Hampshire and drove them down to NYC, thinking they could join the vibrant street-corner tree market and turn a tidy profit. Things didn't go quite as planned.
Sarcos Robotics has spent the past 20 years building the ultimate powered robot exosuit. Early next year, its Guardian XO wearable robot will ship to the first customers.
A Google form I set up has given me disturbing new insights into humanity in all its filth, says B3ta.com co-founder Rob Manuel.
"If I had a comment on my own trailer ... I sometimes felt there was too much fur covering [the actors'] own faces."
This is one Christmas tree that won't last until January.
Online shoppers are expected to send back way more purchases this holiday season compared to years past and those returns come with a heavy toll on the environment.
Posters for "Ad Astra," "Portrait of a Lady on Fire," and more took our breath away this year.
We don't know what we did to deserve this.
As researchers learn more about how exercise fights chronic ills like heart disease and diabetes, doctors may soon be able to treat physical activity as the powerful medicine it is.
Only half the stuff we take back to the store goes back on the shelves.
It's a collision course, but in the best way.
Likely several hundred pounds heavier than the record-holding Mekong giant catfish, the ray reportedly weighed nearly 880 pounds.
Martin Lewis died in obscurity in 1962; a retired art teacher who had found some success in his early career, but was largely forgotten after the Great Depression took away the demand for his craft, leaving Lewis to spend his last three decades teaching other people how to etch.
The shopping plaza needed to find the culprit. Here's what they saw from the dashcam footage of another car.
During an unprecedented tech boom, the Bay Area asked itself who its real enemies were — and nobody liked the answers.
After enormous lobbying efforts, Monsanto's GMO soybeans, treated with Roundup, became the country's largest export, as cancer rates and other health issues skyrocketed.
Marques Brownlee explores the Solarius Zenith, the most expensive iPhone in the world, equipped with 24-carat gold and 137 diamonds.
In Japan campaigns last 12 days, in Australia they last 33 to 68 days, and in America they last forever. Why?
The heart and soul of the Marvel machine has been the friendship between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.
You can move its body wherever you damn well please — it's not gonna move its head.
There is substantial but inconsistent evidence that as carbon-dioxide levels rise, they could affect human cognition.
More carbon emissions come from lost electricity than the chemical industry.
Roundabouts have been demonstrated many safety and environmental benefits — but Americans are not fans. What's the beef with them?
Keith Gessen writes about the drama of disciplining a toddler, sharing parenting advice from Nancy Samalin's "Love and Anger," Louise Bates Ames and Frances Ilg's "Your Three-Year-Old: Friend of Enemy."
Paroled from prison, Kelly Savage entered a world that could feel as restrictive as the one she left.
Welcome to Monowi, Nebraska, a town where your mayor is your librarian and bartender.
America is lonely, unequal and worried. Also maybe needs a snack and a nap. Styles photographers went out to identify magic, anxiety and transformation in 2019.
As it enters its 125th year of existence, Barbour looks ahead while keeping one foot planted firmly in the past.
Or is it some kind of car-insurance scam?