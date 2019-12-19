It's hard to predict how the stock market can go these days, but if you were lucky enough to invest, for instance, $1,000 in Netflix's stock in 2009, your investment would be worth almost $40,000 today. And while Netflix may be one of the best-performing stocks of the decade, there are many other companies that have yielded lucrative returns for their investors — and they're not only the companies you'd expect.

Using MarketWatch's list of the best-performing stocks of the decade, which were reviewed based on the current S&P 500, Visual Capitalist put together a graph that shows the top 20 best-performing stocks of the decade. The graph shows how much your stocks in these companies would be worth today if you had invested $100 10 years ago.

Netflix is ranked as No. 1, with a total return of investment of $3,867, nearly 40x. In second place is MarketAxess Holdings, a financial technology company that focuses on electronic trading and whose company shares have steadily soared this year. And coming up third is Abiomed, a healthcare company that has actually had a relatively turbulent year in the stock market after the safety of the company's heart pump was questioned by the US Food and Drug Administration and the American Heart Association.

Some more familiar names among the ranking include Amazon, which boasts a return of $1,309.



