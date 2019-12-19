NETFLIX CAN CHILL

Digg · Updated:

It's hard to predict how the stock market can go these days, but if you were lucky enough to invest, for instance, $1,000 in Netflix's stock in 2009, your investment would be worth almost $40,000 today. And while Netflix may be one of the best-performing stocks of the decade, there are many other companies that have yielded lucrative returns for their investors — and they're not only the companies you'd expect.

Using MarketWatch's list of the best-performing stocks of the decade, which were reviewed based on the current S&P 500, Visual Capitalist put together a graph that shows the top 20 best-performing stocks of the decade. The graph shows how much your stocks in these companies would be worth today if you had invested $100 10 years ago.

Netflix is ranked as No. 1, with a total return of investment of $3,867, nearly 40x. In second place is MarketAxess Holdings, a financial technology company that focuses on electronic trading and whose company shares have steadily soared this year. And coming up third is Abiomed, a healthcare company that has actually had a relatively turbulent year in the stock market after the safety of the company's heart pump was questioned by the US Food and Drug Administration and the American Heart Association.

Some more familiar names among the ranking include Amazon, which boasts a return of $1,309.


[Read more at Visual Capitalist]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

DEADSPIN DIED, BUT THE HATER'S GUIDE LIVES

1 digg vice.com

Try as you might, Christmas fiends, you cannot kill Williams-Sonoma. I know because I've been sh*tting on this company's catalog every Christmas for YEARS, as a matter of both tradition and moral principle. But all of my efforts to drown this yuppie trinket hive in the toilet have seemingly been in vain.

WHEN SHILL HITS THE FAN

io9.gizmodo.com

In the last twenty years, fandom and mass culture have basically merged. Fans and fandom spent the 2000s fighting for legitimacy and proving their combined worth. And corporations? Well, they spent the 2010s learning how to co-opt fandom to silence critics, manipulate press and make even more money.