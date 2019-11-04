Can My Boss Fake A Round Of Layoffs To Make A Fired Employee Feel Less Bad, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

How Can I Persuade My Husband To Let Me Drive When We're Going Somewhere Together?

My husband won't allow me to drive the car when he's in it. I used to accept this, but for the past four months I've challenged it. Now that we have a son, I don't want him growing up thinking Daddy is in charge. When I first raised this, I casually said I'd drive us home from a day out and didn't think it'd be a big deal, but it was. He threw the keys at me and had a face like thunder. Another time, I was going into town and he wanted to come, too, but expected me to get out of the driving seat I was already in. I refused, he was mad and stayed at home. This made me realise it wasn't acceptable. For ages I've avoided situations when we might travel together, but when we do, he blows up. I do think about complying and going back to being a passive passenger, but I don't think I can. He must have some sort of anxiety about being driven by a woman, but he won't engage with me about it. I've discussed it with friends and family, and they agree it's ridiculous and I should challenge it, but it'd end up ripping us apart.

[The Guardian]

Mariella Frostrup sees the husband's behavior as a major red flag. "The first question you need to be asking is whether this man is mentally abusing you," she writes. "The behaviour you describe could certainly be judged an extreme form of bullying." Read the rest of her answer.



Is It Illegal To Fake A Round Of Layoffs To Make An Employee Feel Better About Getting Fired?

I think my last employer may have violated some kind of law with this one. We had a somewhat troubled employee, and instead of firing him the normal way, we got him and three other employees together in a room and pretended to lay off all of them, even though they knew that the rest of the employees were going to show up the next day. It left a really bad taste in my mouth considering that they were concerned about the guy's mental health. I didn't think I'd feel any happier to find out that something like that had happened to me. They said they were laying off the whole group because "a processor bought all of our raw product" (which "meant" we had to lay off the newest four employees, even though everyone but him were showing up the next day).

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green deems fake layoffs a terrible and unwise practice. "It's not illegal per se, but it could lead to legal headaches for the company anyway," she writes. "When an employee finds out they've been lied to about the reason they were let go, they often figure the real reason must have been something shady." Read the rest of her answer.



How Can I Get My In-Laws To Stop Telling My Kids We Need A Lawn?

We live in a drought-impaired area; my in-laws reside in one of the wettest places in North America. Although we have official water-use restrictions, my in-laws ignore them when they visit: taking 40-minute showers, running the dishwasher (which came with the house but which we don't use) multiple times daily, brushing their teeth with the water running, etc. But their biggest complaint is our lack of lawn: They openly hate on our xeriscaping and food garden.

The problem is how the kids react to them. I got an earful from my mother-in-law after our 11-year-old politely explained what she'd learned at school about the importance of water conservation in a desert community. Her grandmother was insulted and reprimanded my daughter sternly. She was concerned about how the kids "won't grow up normally with these crazy restrictions" and without a lawn to play on. To that end, my father-in-law attempted to secretly have a lawn installed because "kids needs lawns." Our 8-year-old son has bought into it and is now begging for a lawn so he can be like "normal kids." … So, how do we handle this? What do I say to my daughter about her conversation with her grandmother? … And what do I say to my son about the lawn which, frankly, is the last thing on God's not-so-green earth that is going to happen?

[Slate]

Nicole Cliffe urges the letter writer to set a hard limit. "You tell the grandparents to shut up about the lawn, you tell your son it ain't happening and you're done discussing it, you enjoy being part of the solution," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.



Should I Keep Nagging My Single 24-Year-Old Daughter To Dress Nicer?

My 24-year-old gorgeous, loving, and generous daughter dresses (quite honestly) like a messy frump! This wouldn't be that big of an issue, but she does not have a boyfriend and is extremely lonely. So far, she has had nothing beyond first or second dates. Fortunately, we run a trade school and have about 50 eligible men coming through our school each year, but she refuses to keep her hair brushed or wear stylish clothes (even though I've taken her shopping for numerous professional outfits). It's not that she's depressed or doesn't know any better. Amy, she thinks she looks "just fine" and I'm a "very judgmental mom." … I have tried to be tactful, matter-of-fact, and even rude. I have given her clothes, brushes, and hair straighteners. We are almost positive that the reason she has not met the potential "one" yet is because she comes across as a frump. I assume that you will tell me to stay out of it, but it's hard to do that when I know that if she just tried to jazz up her initial impression a wee bit it would make all the difference in the world.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson encourages the letter writer to back off. "Your daughter might be lonely, but maybe she doesn't want to date men," she writes. "Or she might want to date men but perhaps NOT the ones who pass through your trade school." Read the rest of her answer.



Should I Press Charges Against The Person Who Assaulted Me At A Preschool Concert?

At my preschooler's concert, another parent asked me to hold a seat for her near the front. I draped a sweater over two seats. Shortly after, another family arrived, and the grandfather of another child removed the sweater, claiming the seats for members of his family who were also absent. Three times I tried to explain that I was holding a seat for a parent with a disability who was having a hard time getting to the auditorium. Each time I was rudely interrupted. The man grabbed me by the shoulder, threatened me and even invited me to settle things outside. He later photographed my wife and children. Not wanting to be that parent who gets into a fight over a seat at a children's event, I backed down. Afterward, though, I did file a report with the police. Now I am deciding whether to press charges. I don't want to overreact, but I have heard from other parents that this man has a tendency to bully. I have always been bothered by stories about violence at kids' events and feel this man crossed a line. Should I?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren agrees that this sounds like a case of assault. "If there were other parents who witnessed it and would be willing to testify if you press charges, go ahead and pursue it," she writes. Read the rest of her answer.



How Should I Tell My Mother-In-Law I Don't Want The Chairs She Put In My House Without Permission?

Returning home from a trip during which my in-laws stayed with our kids, I discovered my mother-in-law had replaced our kitchen chairs with a set she bought at a neighbor's garage sale. Who does that? When I saw them, I said, "I have chairs." She ignored me and asked my husband what he thought. He didn't want a falling out, so he said he didn't care. He thinks I don't like them because they came from his mother. Not true! I am appalled that someone would change my furniture without permission. BTW: I hate the chairs. What should I do when she comes over and sees that mine are back?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes advises the letter writer to have a conversation with their husband. "If your mother-in-law is frequently pushy, inform your husband that falling out with his mother may, indeed, be unpleasant," he writes. "But falling out with you will be much worse." Read the rest of his answer.

