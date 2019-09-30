There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we’re committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here’s a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.



How Can I Tell My Boss I’m Not Comfortable Sharing A Bed With My Coworker?

I work for a well-known nonprofit and its policy on business travel is two to a bed, four to a room. I don’t want to share with my co-workers because ewww. Also, we are often at a training for two to three weeks. We also are expected to house each other when we travel to save money, instead of getting a hotel room. I get cost-saving, but often this means sleeping on a couch (or floor)! I love my organization but I hate this! How do I bring this up with my boss? I am entry-level and in my early 20s, but this feels wrong.

[Slate]

Daniel Mallory Ortberg acknowledges that forcing coworkers to share hotel rooms is common in some industries but takes the letter writer’s side. “I think a company should only send as many employees as it can afford to book individual rooms for out on business trips or to attend conferences,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.



Was It Wrong For Me To Ask My Wife’s Friend To Give Back My Wife’s Second-Hand Lingerie?

On my wife and I’s fifth wedding anniversary, I bought her some relatively expensive lingerie. I spent around $400 and it was one of those things she wore once as a “haha” and then it say in a closet for a year. It bugged me a little she only ever wore it once but it’s not something to get really upset over so I didn’t pay it mind. She ended up giving it all to her friend who was newly married. I didn’t find out until last week when it was my birthday and I asked her if she’d put it on for me again. I was a little hurt because a) it was an expensive gift, relatively speaking, and b) I don’t know about anyone else, but it’s kind of weird to give that to someone, right? It’s something intimate between my wife and I and it just gave me the heebies, to be frank, that another woman was now wearing it. Maybe it’s a faux-pas but I asked her friend to return it to me so I could get rid of it. I explained the situation as I have here and was immediately blocked on Facebook. She told mutual friends who all think I’m some sexual deviant asking for a woman’s unmentionables. To drive it home, this isn’t really my friend, it’s my wife’s friend, we’re just “Facebook friends”. Was I the asshole? Was my wife the asshole?

[Reddit via Twitter]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit agree that the letter writer is, indeed, the asshole. “Asking for any gift back would be tacky,” writes one. “But asking a lady for her lingerie is predatorial.” Read the rest of their answers.



How Can I Get My Boss To Stop Excessively Photoshopping Herself In Company Pictures?

I work at a respected firm in a niche industry. I graduated college this year so I’m the newest person here. Besides my manager (I’ll call her Elizabeth), everyone else has worked here for 15 years or more and has decades of experience in the industry. When Elizabeth was hired as a manager last year, the firm didn’t have any kind of social media presence… Since she was the only person at the firm who knew how to use and run social media, she was put in charge of the accounts. There is something Elizabeth is doing which makes her and the firm looks bad and is causing problems, with our clients and in general. When she is in a photo she posts to our social media, she Photoshops herself. I don’t mean she removes one blemish; she makes herself taller, thinner, lengthens her hair and her legs, makes her teeth whiter, etc. The Photoshopping is not great and anyone can tell she has altered the photo. She has accidentally given herself an extra arm or hand, removed a leg, or posted with a distorted or bent background. Sometimes the changes to her nose, eye color, or chest size make her look like a different person… If she is posing with a group and several people take photos of them, in the one Elizabeth posts she will be the tallest instead of the shortest, 50-75 pounds lighter, and her face will be filtered… She never Photoshops anyone else, but sometimes they look distorted or cut off because of the changes to her. This looks bad to our clients and others in the industry. How do I make the firm’s owner and higher-ups aware of this? Elizabeth is my manager and got angry when I asked her about it.

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green encourages the letter writer to tread lightly. “I don’t think you have to alert higher-ups at your firm to this,” she writes. “As a junior person there who has already tried to raise it, it doesn’t rise to the ‘absolutely must escalate this further’ level.” Read the rest of her answer.



How Can I Tell My Teen Brother His Financial Domination Twitter Account Might Come Back To Haunt Him?

My 19-year-old younger brother is doing financial domination online. He maintains a Twitter account that’s mostly photos of him giving the finger and looking smug. He also posts pics of his feet, videos of him urinating (no penis visible, just the stream), and lots and lots of “bitch shots,” i.e., crotch-height photos lowoking up at him from below. He uses a lot of homophobic slurs in the tweets that accompany these images. I would have exactly zero fucks to give about this if my brother wasn’t still a teenager and wasn’t posting photos of his face. I warned him that the internet is forever, and facial-recognition software is a thing, and people who don’t understand the role-play aspect of his use of hate speech will think he’s a bigot. This could come back to haunt him socially or professionally. Complicating matters somewhat, my little brother is a straight boy and I’m gay. He’s not making a ton of money doing this, but he’s making enough that my parents are wondering how he’s buying all those super-expensive shoes. What do I tell him? What do I tell them?

[The Stranger]

Dan Savage tells the letter writer they’ve already done everything they can do. “Your brother is an adult, as are the men paying ‘tribute’ to him, as they say in FinDom/FinSub Twitter, and he’s free to make his own choices,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.



How Can I Make My Wife Forgive Me For Cheating On Her Because I Was Jealous Of Our Kids?

My wife and I separated a few months ago. I felt lonely and unsatisfied in our marriage and consequently developed feelings for another woman. My wife found out, I moved out, and I moved on with my affair partner. It was the worst mistake of my life. Once the newness of the relationship wore off, we fought constantly and ended up breaking up. Now I’m realizing how stupid and selfish I’ve been. I felt lonely and trapped in our marriage because my wife was spending all her time taking care of our kids, and I had grown to resent her for it. But I wasn’t helpful, I wasn’t present, and I regret not communicating with her. My selfishness led to the breakdown of my marriage, and I am truly sorry. So far, we’re just separated, not divorcing, but she refuses to talk to me. I tried calling, emailing, texting, showing up at her work, getting in touch with her friends, but I’m hitting a wall. I haven’t seen the kids because she refuses to talk to me. I just want to tell her I’m sorry. What’s the best way to proceed?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax urges the letter writer to pursue therapy and self-improvement regardless of whether it repairs their marriage. “Stop pressuring her to talk to you, immediately,” she writes. “Respect her right to be furious at you and completely uninterested in hearing what you have to say.” Read the rest of her answer.



Was My Friend Trying To Upstage Me By Buying My Baby Granddaughter A Bracelet After I Bought Her A Ring?

I told a close girlfriend of mine I had bought my soon-to-be-born granddaughter a baby ring and plan on giving it to my daughter-in-law at the shower. I was really excited about it. A week later my friend texted me asking if she would be stepping on my toes if she bought the baby a little baby bracelet. My first reaction was yes, and that she was trying to upstage me at the shower. At any rate, my baby ring would not be as special as I want it to be. Am I wrong in feeling this way? Is it appropriate for her to do that? Now I feel bad that I’m making my granddaughter miss out on a beautiful gift because of my selfishness. I would appreciate your help.

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren questions the safety of buying a ring for a baby. “As to your friend’s idea of a bracelet, if she was trying to upstage you, she wouldn’t have told you about her idea,” she writes. “Let it go.” Read the rest of her answer.

