Rogue Badlands National Park Tweets About Climate Science Quickly Deleted

Climate change does not appear to be a priority of the Trump administration. And after it was revealed today that the EPA and USDA have been restricted from talking to the public, the social media manager behind the Twitter account for South Dakota's Badlands National Park decided to take matters into their own hands (literally), and start tweeting some climate change science.

Sensing the tweets wouldn't be long for this world, Twitter hopped to screenshotting duty, so even though the tweets did soon get memory-holed by someone higher up the food chain, they'll live on forever:

The @BadlandsNPS climate tweets have been deleted. I took screenshots. pic.twitter.com/YB5RKvAUFX — Wendy Thurm (@hangingsliders) January 24, 2017

If you're looking to hire a social media manager, there's probably one out there looking for a new gig.





