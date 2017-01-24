Trump Gags Various Agencies, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days.

Tuesday, January 24th, 2017. Day 5.

+ Trump Imposes Freeze On EPA Grants And Contracts Pro Publica

-- Administration Gags EPA Employees Until Further Notice Huffington Post

-- Similar Gag Order Imposed On USDA Scientists BuzzFeed

+ Trump Signs Five Orders Reversing Pipeline Decisions, 'Streamlining' Process, And Mandating American Material Use USA Today

+ Trump Tells Congressional Leaders He Lost Popular Vote Due To Voter Fraud The Washington Post

-- Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer Cites Pew Brief As Voter Fraud Evidence, Author Refutes Connection Politico

-- Read The Brief Here Pew Trusts

+ Trump Assembles Shadow Cabinet To Shape Bureaucracy Politico

+ Trump Will Keep Comey As FBI Director The New York Times

+ Trump White House Issues Statement: 'Leave Barron Alone' The Daily Caller





