Trump Tells Wife Of Fallen Soldier: 'He Knew What He Signed Up For,' And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, October 18th. Day 272.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel. ​

Trump Tells Wife Of Fallen Soldier: 'He Knew What He Signed Up For'

ABC reports that President Trump has finally called some of the families of soldiers who lost their lives in early October, after being questioned at a press conference why he hadn't mentioned the tragedy in the 12 days since it occurred. But Representative Frederica Wilson of Florida overheard the call, and said Trump's words were disrespectful. According to Wilson, Trump told US Army Sergeant La David Johnson's widow Tuesday that "he knew what he signed up for... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."

Trump took to Twitter to deny the report (although a source close to him says he was "misunderstood").

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

The Associated Press reports that despite Trump claiming that he's called the family of every fallen soldier that has died during his presidency, they found three families who had not received calls from Trump.

Trump Reverses Support Of Obamacare Subsidy Funding

Tuesday afternoon, President Trump praised a bipartisan plan by two top senators that would provide temporary funding for Obamacare subsidies paid to insurance companies that were nixed by Trump last week. In a speech Tuesday evening, however, Trump called the plan a "bailout," a sentiment he echoed Wednesday morning in a tweet that praised Senator Lamar Alexander (a co-author of the bill) while criticizing his proposed legislation.

I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co's who have made a fortune w/ O'Care. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017





Trump Adviser Circulates Document Claiming That Diminished Manufacturing Leads To More Abortion

The Washington Post reports that last month, top Trump adviser Peter Navarro circulated a document claiming that diminished manufacturing led to higher rates of abortion, divorce, spousal abuse and infertility. The paper had no supporting data or evidence for its claims.