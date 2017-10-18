Senators Propose Deal On Funding Obamacare After Trump Torpedos Subsidies — Here's What You Need To Know

Alexander and Murray are the leading members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

On Tuesday, Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) announced that they had created a plan that would continue to fund Obamacare after President Trump signed an order last week that took away subsidies that allowed insurance companies to provide coverage at a lower cost for low-income individuals. Here's what's going on.

The Deal Would Provide Short-Term Funding For The Subsidies, Along With Other Minor Adjustments

The New York Times reports that the deal would provide money for the subsidies for two years.

... the subsidies would be funded for two years, a step that would provide at least short-term certainty to insurers. The subsidies, known as cost-sharing reductions, lower out-of-pocket costs for low-income consumers.



[The New York Times]

The proposal would also allow people over 30 to buy catastrophic plans and provide more funding to support enrollment. It would also supposedly streamline the process for applying for waivers from certain Obamacare requirements, according to Axios.

Trump Told A Court Last Week That He'd Stop Paying The Subsidies

Last week, The Trump Administration told an appeals court that is adjudicating the constitutionality of the payments that it would stop funding the subsidies:

In the filing to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, officials wrote that the Health and Human Services Department has stopped what's known as cost-sharing reduction payments, which help offset deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs for roughly 7 million Americans.



[The Chicago Tribune]

The Move Caused Panic In The Insurance Industry

Without the subsidies, insurance companies would be forced to raise rates or challenge their agreements.

Insurers are obligated to provide these discounts for eligible customers, even if the federal government does not fund the CSRs, as they’re called; ending the payments is grounds for any company to back out of its federal contract to sell health plans for 2018. Their only other option is to raise premium rates.



[The Washington Post]

Trump Now Says He Supports The Plan For Congress To Pay The Subsidies

Despite him slashing the payments last week, Trump told reporters Tuesday that he supports the Alexander-Murray plan, calling it "a short-term deal" to "get us over this intermediate hump" before larger Republican health care reform.

Other reports have indicated differing viewpoints among top officials, with one telling CNN's Dana Bash that it's a "bailout" for insurers.

Congressional Reactions To The Proposal Have Been Mixed

It's unclear if the proposal has enough support to pass either house of Congress.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer (NY) called the proposal "a good solution" and South Dakota Senator John Thune, a Republican, said it was "a near-term solution that ensures stability," according to Politico.

Senator John McCain, whose vote has killed recent attempts at Republican health care reform, has already come out in support of the legislation, saying "I look forward to voting in support of this bill."

Other Congressmen have expressed doubts:

Representative Mark Walker wrote on Twitter: "The GOP should focus on repealing & replacing Obamacare, not trying to save it. This bailout is unacceptable."

Representative Mark Meadows said the proposal showed positive changes for Obamacare, but said that ultimately it was a "short term solution" that should not "become a distraction to repealing and replacing Obamacare."

The Subsidies Have Been Hotly Contested In Court

A federal judge ruled in 2016 that the payments from the Obama Administration were actually illegal because they weren't specifically authorized by Congress. The payments were allowed to continue pending appeal.

For years, Republicans have argued that Congress never properly authorized the payments when it passed the Affordable Care Act in 2010, because it did not appropriate specific funds for them. The GOP-led House filed a lawsuit to that effect in 2014, and last year, U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Collyer ruled in agreement, declaring the payments illegal but keeping them flowing pending an Obama administration appeal.



[New York Magazine]

What If They Fail?

If Senators Alexander and Murray fail to pass their legislation, there are a few other options that could maintain funding for the subsidies.

[First], states can sue to force the administration to continue paying out cost-sharing reductions... Second, insurers could sue the federal government to reimburse them for the cost-sharing reductions... A third and final solution... combines these first two approaches. Hemel has urged states to make cost-sharing payments themselves, then sue the federal government to recover the money from the Judgment Fund.



[Slate]