Trump Blames Congress And New Sanctions For Declining Relationship With Russia, And Other Trump News From Today

Thursday. August 3rd. Day 195.

Trump Blames Congress And Sanctions For Declining Relationship With Russia: Thursday morning, President Trump appeared to blame Congress for the US's declining relationship with Russia, suggesting he doesn't believe in the recent bill he signed imposing more sanctions on the superpower:

Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can't even give us HCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Trump signed the bill earlier in the week, but issued a statement calling portions of it "unconstitutional." Overwhelming congressional support of the bill would have allowed Congress to overpower Trump if he attempted to veto it.



Trump Suggests Firing Military Chief In Afghanistan Because He Thinks US Is Losing: NBC reports that in a tense meeting last month, President Trump told military leaders that the US was losing the war in Afghanistan, and that Defense Secretary James Mattis should replace General John Nicholson, who is leading the military effort there. Trump has not met with Nicholson.

Trump also inquired about getting a stake in Afghanistan's natural resources. Last week, The New York Times reported the President Trump has discussed the possibility of staying in Afghanistan for the mineral deposits with Afghanistan's president.

During the conversation, Trump used a famous New York restaurant to illustrate his belief that highly-paid, high-ranking consultants often produce bad ideas. He cited the 21 Club, which closed two months after a renovation based on advice from consultants. The story was apparently meant to disparage the advice of officials like General John Nicholson.

White House Purging Michael Flynn Appointees From National Security Council: The White House is slowly purging Michael Flynn's appointees to the NSC, angering conservative critics who believe the foreign policy community is taking over once again. Most recently the NSC's intelligence chief Ezra Cohen-Watnick was pushed out after a lengthy battle between NSC chief H.R. McMaster and Steve Bannon. Cohen-Watnick controversially briefed Representative Devin Nunes on incidental surveillance of the Trump transition team.



Four other staffers were also pushed out after expressing controversial ideas, such as former director of strategic planning Rich Higgins, who was fired after issuing a memo on the "deep state."