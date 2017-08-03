The Most Interesting Excerpts From The Leaked Transcripts Of Trump's Calls With The Leaders Of Australia And Mexico

​The Washington Post got its hands on a pair of transcripts of January calls made by President Trump to the President of Mexico and to the Prime Minister of Australia.

The calls are focused the border wall and Australia's agreement with the US to send 1,250 refugees to the US, respectively. We've picked out some of the most interesting tidbits, but you should go read the whole thing.

Call With Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto

January 27th, 2017





On Mexico paying for the border wall:

TRUMP: But the fact is we are both in a little bit of a political bind because I have to have Mexico pay for the wall – I have to... We cannot say that anymore because if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that.







And then later...



PEÑA NIETO: But my position has been and will continue to be very firm saying that Mexico cannot pay for that wall.

TRUMP: But you cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that and I cannot live with that. You cannot say that to the press because I cannot negotiate under those circumstances.





On the flow of drugs into the US from Mexico (note: Trump did not win New Hampshire in the general election, but won the Republican primary):

TRUMP: And we have the drug lords in Mexico that are knocking the hell out of our country. They are sending drugs to Chicago, Los Angeles, and to New York. Up in New Hampshire – I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den – is coming from the southern border. So we have a lot of problems with Mexico farther than the economic problem.







On "tough hombres":

I will say this – you have that problem too. You have some pretty tough hombres in Mexico that you may need help with, and we are willing to help you with that big-league. But they have to be knocked out and you have not done a good job of knocking them out.







On imposing a border tax:

In Ohio, they are having rallies for Trump right now because Trump has taken a hard stance on Mexico. We lost a lot of factories in Ohio and Michigan and I won these states – some of these states have not been won in 38 years by a Republican and I won them very easily. So they are dancing in the streets. You probably have the same thing where they are dancing in your streets also, but in reverse. I just want to put a border tax on, relax, and then we do not have to have meetings.



Call With Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull

January 28th, 2017





On the Boston bombers:

TRUMP: Okay, good. Can Australia give me a guarantee that if we have any problems – you know that is what they said about the Boston bombers. They said they were wonderful young men.

TURNBULL: They were Russians. They were not from any of these countries.

TRUMP: They were from wherever they were.





On the refugee agreement:

TRUMP: Who made the deal? Obama?

TURNBULL: Yes, but let me describe what it is. I think it is quite consistent. I think you can comply with it. It is absolutely consistent with your Executive Order so please just hear me out





Trump repeatedly refers to the US as a "dumping ground":

TRUMP: Here I am calling for a ban where I am not letting anybody in and we take 2,000 people. Really it looks like 2,000 people that Australia does not want and I do not blame you by the way, but the United States has become like a dumping ground.







Trump argues that holding to the agreement is bad for him politically:

TRUMP:Malcom [sic], why is this so important? I do not understand. This is going to kill me. I am the world’s greatest person that does not want to let people into the country.







Finally, Trump reiterates that the refugees are "bad people":

TRUMP: I hate taking these people. I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.







[Read the rest at the Washington Post]