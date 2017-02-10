Leaked Report Says Trump's Wall Will Cost $21.6 Billion And Take 3.5 Years To Build, And Other Trump News From Today

Here at Digg we try to provide you with the best and the most pressing stories of the day. There is a lot (a lot) of important news coming out of the new Trump administration, so in an effort to give you all the Trump stories we can't give you on our front page we'll be assembling daily updating lists of what President Trump and his team are up to in their first 100 days. Updates will appear at the top.



Friday, February 10th, 2017. Day 22.

+ Leaked Report Says Trump's Wall Will Cost $21.6 Billion And Take 3.5 Years To Build Reuters

+ Michael Flynn Reportedly Discussed Sanctions (Illegally) With Russia Before Trump Took Office The New York Times

+ Tom Price Confirmed For HHS Leadership NBC

+ The President Reportedly Tells China He Respects The One China Policy Axios

+ Insiders Tell Tales Of Trump's Frustrations With The Inner Workings Of The Federal Bureaucracy Politico

+ Trump Team Eliminated 'Sex, Drugs and Rock ’n’ Roll' And Financial Vetting From Cabinet Nomination Process The New York Times

+ Appeals Court Rules Against Trump's Travel Ban The Washington Post

-- Read The Full Ruling Here US Courts





